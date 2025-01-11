Manchester United are looking to bolster their ranks on the cheap this January, and are now "determined to do everything possible" to land a new star for Ruben Amorim before the winter window closes, according to a fresh report.

Manchester United need goals

One of the biggest problems Manchester United have had this season to date is finding the back of the net. Currently 13th in the Premier League, the Red Devils have scored just 23 goals in 20 games, the fifth-lowest number in the top flight so far and less than half the number of goals scored by league leaders Liverpool.

Fewest goals scored in the Premier League this season Southampton 12 Everton 15 Ipswich 20 Crystal Palace 21 Manchester United 23

In attack, Rasmus Hojlund has found the net just twice, while summer addition Joshua Zirkzee has three goals to his name but his future at the club remains in doubt after he was booed off by his own fans in the first half of their defeat to Manchester United.

Factor into that equation that fact that joint-top goalscorer Marcus Rashford (4) has not featured in the Premier League in over a month and could leave this window, and it is clear that Manchester United are crying out for a solution at the top of the pitch in a bid to move up into the top half of the table come the end of the campaign. Now, they may have found their man.

Manchester United stepping up move for "complete" attacker

That comes as Sky Sports report that the Red Devils are now "determined to do everything possible" to sign out-of-favour forward Randal Kolo Muani this winter, ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Juventus.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has fallen down the pecking order at Paris Saint Germain and is free to leave this winter, either on loan or permanently.

And it appears to be a temporary move that most clubs are chasing, with the report suggesting that United are "considering a loan deal, ideally with an option to buy" in the summer, in a move that would likely see them have to cover a significant chunk of his £200,000 a week wages.

To that end, it is reported that "there have been very specific talks with his management" over personal terms, and that is set to intensify as "direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to follow" as they look to land the striker.

Still just 26-years-old, Kolo Muani has grabbed two goals and an assist this campaign in just 10 appearances,but has not been a part of the PSG squad for any of their last four games.

Though he has struggled in the French capital, Kolo Muani is loved by his teammates in the France national team squad. Matteo Guendouzi dubbed him "one of the best strikers in Europe" while Antoine Griezmann labeled him a "complete" player who can "score off the dribble, score with headers" and will always "look for space in behind".

Despite United pushing to complete a deal, it is far from sealed yet, with several clubs also still in the race. According to the report, "Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Juventus and AC Milan" are all among those also keen on his services this winter. Can the Red Devils get the deal over the line in a bid to fix their goalscoring woes?