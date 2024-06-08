Ahead of a busy summer, Manchester United now reportedly expect to complete a signing before the end of June in what would be an impressive piece of business from those at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is seemingly wasting no time attempting to find improvements at Manchester United. The Red Devils have already been linked with the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Joao Gomes this summer. The latter has just enjoyed an excellent campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers, who reportedly value their midfielder at a hefty £50m.

However, before anyone arrives, United must solve their managerial problem one way or another. With Erik ten Hag's future uncertain, the Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel. Southgate, the current England boss, has got Euro 2024 to contend with before making a decision over his future, but if he is Old Trafford-bound, the Three Lions boss may have already handed United an unexpected boost with his England selection.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Manchester United chiefs now expect to complete a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite this month after he was not selected for Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. However, the deal won't come cheap, with Everton expected to attempt to hold out for £75m this summer.

However, the fact that Everton could allay any lingering PSR breach fears with a sale before 30th June has heightened the expectation at Old Trafford that a deal can be sealed within the next few weeks.

The young defender wouldn't be the first centre-back that United have splashed out on, though, as they paid a reported £80m to make Harry Maguire the most expensive defender of all time back in 2019. Now, they could spend big once again in the hope of solving their defensive problems once and for all ahead of a crucial campaign.

"Terrific" Branthwaite can replace Varane

With Raphael Varane calling time on a mixed Manchester United spell at the end of the season, Branthwaite could now step in to take the Frenchman's role, and form quite the partnership with Maguire no matter who is in the dugout at the start of next season.

Stat Jarrad Branthwaite Raphael Varane Starts 35 16 Progressive carries 0.06 1.05 Progressive passes 2.14 3.86 Aerial duels won 2.72 1.37 Ball recoveries 5.23 4.38 Premier League stats per 90 23/24 (via FBref)

Whilst Branthwaite must work to improve on the ball to replicate Varane, it's clear that his ability off the ball would add plenty of defensive prowess that United lacked in abundance last season.

It's a rise that former Carlisle United manager Steven Pressley saw coming from the start of Branthwaite's career, telling Everton's official website: “He had so many quality attributes to become a top player.

“On the back of that one game, I phoned the Director of Football to get him tied up on a longer-term contract, which we did within two or three days. From that moment on, he trained with the first team every day. I told people he was a future England international.

"Not once from when I gave him his debut did I ever consider leaving him out again, because I felt his performances had been so strong. The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer."