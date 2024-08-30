Manchester United are believed to be pursuing a late move for a "big talent" on deadline day, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Man Utd eyeing last-gasp signings

The Red Devils have enjoyed a strong summer in the transfer market, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe making his presence felt by bringing in some exciting names. Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have been eye-catching additions at the heart of United's defence - the former is unfortunately injured for a sustained period, though - while Manuel Ugarte has added much-needed legs and tenacity to Erik ten Hag's midfield. Joshua Zirkzee has been a key attacking signing, too, scoring on his debut in the 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season.

There is still just about time for the Red Devils to complete some last-minute business, however, with various rumours emerging recently. Sverre Nypan is a young talent who United are said to be in the mix to sign, with the 17-year-old Rosenborg ace also wanted by Arsenal.

Another report has linked them with a last-minute move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, although it now looks as though the England international will be on his way to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ahli in the process. There have also been constant exit reports surrounding Jadon Sancho's future, with a switch to Chelsea far from out of the question.

Man Utd "exploring" move for "big talent"

Taking to X on Friday afternoon, Sheth claimed that Manchester United are looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, in a new separate deal from the one potentially involving Sancho moving to Stamford Bridge:

Chukwuemeka is a gifted player with a potentially high ceiling in the game, so the idea of United striking a deal for him has to be considered exciting. Admittedly, he wouldn't be arriving as a guaranteed success, considering he is still a 20-year-old with a lot to learn in the game, but Steven Gerrard spoke highly of him during their time together at Aston Villa.

"I really enjoyed working with Carney, he’s obviously a big talent, someone who’s got big potential. I think the Academy boys and when we came in, we worked ever so hard to work on his development and shape him, try and polish him up, so Chelsea are getting a big talent."

Chukwuemeka could see United as a better club to be at than Chelsea, in terms of earning more regular minutes, given the constant spending of the Blues and the fact that they are arguably less likely to promote youth than the Red Devils.

Carney Chukwuemeka's England stats Caps Goals England Under-20s 7 0 England Under-19s 13 6 England Under-18s 1 1 England Under-17s 2 0

Over time, it could prove to be a masterstroke of a signing, with the £4.3m-a-year-earning Chukwuemeka capped for England across four different youth teams, making a total of 23 caps combined, and picking up 37 Premier League appearances to date.