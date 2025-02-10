Manchester United have now joined the race to sign an exciting new forward for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford this summer, it has been reported, as they look to find a new face to lead their attack for the 2025/26 campaign.

Man Utd edge past Leicester City

Though they progressed in the FA Cup courtesy of a controversial winning goal from ex-Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Amorim was still unhappy with his side's performance and refused to be carried away with a potential cup run, given his side languish 13th in the Premier League.

"I think we have to do so much better, with the ball, without the ball. We didn't have any energy in the beginning, especially in the first half", the Red Devils boss explained after the game.

"Then in the second half, we played a little bit better with a little bit more speed and winning second balls. Then we managed to turn things around and it was a good result but not a good performance."

Rasmus Hojlund led the line for Amorim's side but completed just eight passes all game and had just 22 touches, the fewest of any player to complete 90 minutes at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee came on as a second-half substitute to poke his side level, but Amorim has previously explained that he does not see the Dutchman as a number nine, and he was deployed in one of the no.10 roles instead of leading the line.

A new striker could be a must at Old Trafford this summer, amid widespread links to Viktor Gyokeres should he depart Sporting, while they have also previously had an interest in Christopher Nkunku.

Now, a new name has been thrown into the ring ahead of the summer transfer window, but they may have to battle Arsenal and PSG to land him.

Man Utd want to sign 23-goal striker

That comes in the shape of Atalanta marksman Mateo Retegui, who is enjoying an excellent season in Bergamo.

Four goals in his most recent outing (one more than Zirkzee has managed all season) took his tally to the campaign to 20 Serie A goals, alongside three in the Champions League.

Though often overshadowed by teammate Ademola Lookman, Retegui is a clinical forward in his own right, and is currently the man with the best minutes-per-goal ratio across Europe ahead of the likes of Harry Kane and even Mo Salah.

Minutes per goal in Europe's top five leagues (Min 1000 minutes) Player Goals Minutes per goal Mateo Retegui 20 66 Harry Kane 21 73 Ousmane Dembele 16 75 Robert Lewandowski 19 93 Jonathan Burkardt 12 95 Mo Salah 21 97

Such form has reportedly drawn widespread interest from across Europe, and a report from Spain claims that Arsenal, Manchester United and PSG are among those to have registered an interest. Indeed, the trio are "bidding strongly" for the trio, who Atalanta value at between €50m and €60m (£42m and £50m).

Though Gyokeres is likely to still be Manchester United's priority heading into the summer window, the form of Retegui could at least give them pause for thought, and a potential alternative should a move for the Swede fail.