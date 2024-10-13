Amid growing pressure on Erik ten Hag, Manchester United are now reportedly eyeing a shock new manager who INEOS admire and club legend Nemanja Vidic already knows.

Ten Hag under growing pressure at Man Utd

Ten Hag could fall back on the excuse that Manchester United were a club failing to step into modern football in the past, but the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the likes of sporting director Dan Ashworth has left the Dutchman with no excuse but to take the Red Devils back on track in the Premier League.

The former Ajax man was even handed several reinforcements during the summer transfer window in an attempt to solve last season's clear problems. And on paper, those reinforcements looked like ideal options to put an end to United's misery. On the pitch, however, that's been anything but the case. Instead, Ten Hag's side find themselves in a worse position than last season and making more unwanted history.

With Ten Hag unsurprisingly under pressure as a result, those at Old Trafford have reportedly turned their attention towards potential replacements. According to The Sun, Manchester United are now eyeing shock candidate Edin Terzic to replace Ten Hag amid INEOS' reported admiration for the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

The German is a name known around European football after taking Dortmund to the Champions League final last season before losing in heartbreaking fashion, but he's particularly a name known by United legend Nemanja Vidic. The ex-Man United defender graduated from the FA's coaching course alongside Terzic in 2018 and could now watch on as he steps into Old Trafford's technical area.

Terzic could unleash Rashford's best form

Whilst Terzic's Borussia Dortmund side weren't always consistent last season, they did at least entertain in the German's 4-3-3 attacking system. At 44 years old, it's also a tenure that Terzic would have taken a lot from ahead of his next job in what is still an incredibly young managerial career. Of course, options such as Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have that crucial Premier League experience, but Teriz may have Manchester United playing open, modern football.

The former Dortmund manager even managed to get the best out of Jaden Sancho during his loan spell away from Old Trafford last season in an achievement that he could repeat in the case of Marcus Rashford if INEOS decide to turn his way to replace Ten Hag.

The England international - perhaps more so than any other Manchester United star - desperately needs a fresh start after finding himself at somewhat of a crossroads amid a lack of form under Ten Hag. Like Terzic did with Sancho, however, the German's potential arrival could finally result in the return of the talisman that the Red Devils have been crying out for in the last year or so.