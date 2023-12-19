Manchester United are reportedly lining up a blockbuster replacement for Anthony Martial after it was established that the Frenchman will be leaving Old Trafford, according to a report.

Anthony Martial's Manchester United career is over

Following eight years at the club, The Athletic have confirmed that Manchester United do not plan on activating Martial's 12-month extension option in his contract and he is now expected to leave the Red Devils in 2024.

According to The Daily Mail, the former AS Monaco man could be off the books as soon as January. Manchester United football director John Murtough is said to have travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this month and has held discussions with representatives of the Saudi Pro League in an attempt to try and shift several players in the New Year.

Martial is one man named by the outlet as someone who is deemed up for sale; meanwhile, he is joined by Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, with the four being deemed as sellable assets that could help prevent the club finding themselves in hot water with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulatory body.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, 28-year-old Martial has gone on to rack up 317 appearances for the Red Devils, registering 90 goals and 55 assists in the process. Nevertheless, his time at the club has been tainted with injury problems and inconsistency, which is evidenced by the fact he has hit just 12 goals in the last two-and-a-half campaigns for Manchester United, factoring in his brief loan spell at La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Now, the Premier League giants look to have identified a potential replacement for the long-serving forward as Erik Ten Hag continues to shape his squad.

Nico Williams wanted by Manchester United

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United have lined up Athletic Club attacker Nico Williams in a potential swoop that could cost them around €100 million (£86 million).

Anthony Martial vs Nico Williams - domestic leagues in 2023/24 (WhoScored) Anthony Martial Nico Williams Shots per game - 0.5 Shots per game - 1.9 Dribbles per game - 0.2 Dribbles per game - 3.1 Key passes per game - 0.5 Key passes per game - 2.1 Goals - 1 Goals - 3 Assists - 0 Assists - 5

The report indicates that replacing Martial has become a priority for the Red Devils and the Spain international has emerged as a target they have heavy admiration for; however, a summer transfer is mooted rather than a mid-season deal.

Labelled "incredible" by his brother Inaki Williams, the 21-year-old can come in from either flank to provide a central threat and has shown his creative side this campaign, helping to lay six big chances on for his teammates in the Spanish top-flight (Williams statistics - Sofascore).

Although not exactly a like-for-like Martial replacement, Williams would provide pace, goals and excitement to a Manchester United attack that has been devoid of a spark this term.