As Ruben Amorim looks to revamp Manchester United's blunt frontline, the Red Devils are now reportedly looking at signing a £42m forward who's outscored Rasmus Hojlund so far this season.

Man Utd transfer news

To his credit, Amorim has instantly provided Manchester United with an attacking boost, given that they've scored four goals in his two games in charge, including two within the opening two minutes against Ipswich Town and most recently Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League. On the results front, however, it's clear that improvement will take time. The Red Devils escaped Ipswich with a draw, before being forced to battle past Bodo/Glimt to win 3-2 in midweek.

The true change in results may not arrive until Amorim has the chance to mark his own stamp on the current Manchester United side, rather than falling back on Erik ten Hag's poorly-assembled squad at Old Trafford. When 2025 arrives, the first order of business could even be to hand the former Sporting Club boss a fresh attacking option.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United and Amorim are now looking at signing Liam Delap in 2025, who's reportedly worth up to £42m after impressing at Ipswich Town so far this season. Reportedly joined by Chelsea in their interest, the Red Devils may need to act fast if they want to sign the young forward.

A Manchester City academy graduate, Delap would certainly be making a controversial move if he swapped Ipswich for Old Trafford next year, but others have made similar moves in the past. Whether Delap decides to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Carlos Tevez by playing for both Manchester clubs remains to be seen, however.

"Complete" Delap is outscoring Hojlund and Zirkzee

Whilst Hoijlund did at least return to the scoresheet in midweek against Bodo/Glimt, taking his season tally to four, the forward has far from been at the same level as Delap so far this season. And the same can be said for summer signing Joshua Zirkzee. In Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first transfer window in charge, it's already looking like he made one signing to forget in the forward, whose best role is yet to become clear at Old Trafford.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Liam Delap Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Minutes 855 439 457 Goals 6 1 1 Assists 1 0 1 Expected Goals 3.4 1.1 2.7

What should be the most concerning stat of them all is how Zirkzee is underperforming when it comes to expected goals. The stats suggest that he should have scored at least three goals by this stage, given the chances that he's had, but he has managed just the one strike which came in his very first Premier League game.

Dubbed "complete" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, meanwhile, Delap has been clinical. The Manchester United target has scored almost double the goals expected of him in the Premier League so far this season, outperforming both Hojlund and Zirkzee combined as a result.