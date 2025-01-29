Manchester United have now been tipped to make a late move to land a wantaway star in the final days of the winter transfer window as they look to replace their own wantaway star in the shape of Marcus Rashford.

Amorim closes door to Rashford again

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Marcus Rashford is not in his plans despite the Englishman scoring the first goal of his Premier League reign.

Speaking after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham, Amorim doubled down on that fact, claiming that he would rather have his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach on the bench ahead of the club's highest earner.

“If you do the maximum, if you do the right things – we can use every player. You can see it today [Sunday] on the bench – we miss a little bit of pace to go, to change the game, to move some pieces, but I prefer [it] like that. I will put Vital [on the bench] before I put a player that doesn’t give the maximum every day so I will not change that.”

Indeed, The Guardian report that their relationship has devolved to the point that they are no longer on speaking terms, though Rashford is yet to find a route to leave Old Trafford this month and there is a growing possibility that he will remain at his boyhood club after the transfer window slams shut.

However, his role in the squad will have to be replaced, and with speculation also swirling about the future of Alejandro Garnacho, a new forward is key in the final days of the winter window.

Manchester United eye late move for "extraordinary" Bayern star

Now, the Red Devils are keeping an eye on making a late move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel after he became available this month, it has been reported. Tel has struggled for gametime under Vincent Kompany and has now decided to leave Bavaria, it has been reported, with several clubs interested in his services either on loan or permanently.

Chelsea are one of the sides pushing to sign the forward, who was labelled "extraordinary" by former France youth coach and Premier League legend Thierry Henry.

Mathys Tel in 24/25 (All Comps) Appearances 13 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 1 Total minutes played 396

Now, Sky Sports report that Manchester United are also eyeing a potential late swoop for Tel, with the club remaining "very well informed" on the Frenchman's situation as they head into the final days of the transfer window.

Tel still has four and a half years left on his £80,000 a week deal in Bavaria, and as a result a loan is possible as well as a potential permanent deal.

It is added that the Red Devils are "considering entering the race" to sign the teenage forward should either Rashford or Garnacho depart, while Tel's availability on loan could allow the club a little more financial leeway elsewhere as they look to complete a deal to sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

Capable of playing either as a striker or on the wing, Tel could add some much-needed firepower to Amorim's ranks, with neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee having impressed under the new manager in the months since his arrival.