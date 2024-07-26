Amid Luke Shaw's history of injury struggles and Tyrell Malacia's season on the sidelines last time out, Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a new left-back this summer.

Man Utd left-back problems

Shaw's Premier League campaign came to an end in February last season, before he finally made his return to action at Euro 2024, where his introduction very nearly helped England pick up what would have been a historic piece of silverware, only for Spain to come out on top in the final.

Meanwhile, Malacia's Premier League season didn't even get started, with last July's knee injury ruling him out of action for the entirety of the campaign. Even now, the Dutchman has not travelled for Manchester United's pre-season tour of the USA, instead continuing his recovery in the hope of finally returning to action next month.

Without the two left-backs, the Red Devils turned to Diogo Dalot. Had the Portugal international also suffered an injury, however, Erik ten Hag would have been left pondering his next move. Highlighting the need for extra cover down the left-hand side, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could now turn to a familiar face this summer.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester United are now eyeing a move to sign Archie Brown from KAA Gent in what would see INEOS sign the left-back for a second time, having secured his signature at Swiss side Lausanne-Sport in 2021.

The 22-year-old came through Derby County's academy, before completing a free move to Lausanne and eventually discovering his best form in Belgium at Gent. Now, three years after leaving English football, Brown could get the biggest move of his career in the form of Manchester United.

"Complete" Brown can become Shaw heir

It's been quite the journey for Brown so far throughout his career. He started at Derby, before finding his feet in Switzerland and earning the interest of Premier League sides after thriving in Belgium. Now, his next stop could be Old Trafford in what would be a full circle moment back to English football for the first time in three years.

At 22 years of age, there are likely to be more stops along the way towards stardom too, but Manchester United may hope to have found their heir to Shaw's left-back role if they secure Brown's signature this summer.

The Derby academy graduate certainly has his fans in Belgium, with Gent's former head of scouting, Samuel Cardenas, telling the club's official website following Brown's arrival: "Archie is a player we followed last season in the Swiss 2nd division. He first played as a central defender and then quickly switched to the left-back position.

"For us, he is an option in both positions. Archie has all the qualities to succeed here: he is a complete player, fast, athletic, a solid defender and technically very strong with dynamism and attacking impulses."