As Manchester United look to bounce back from an incredibly disappointing season last time out, they've reportedly turned their attention towards a La Liga star this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, but saw their campaign partially salvaged by a shock FA Cup final victory over rivals Manchester City. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag's future remains in doubt, with the likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel both linked with taking over from the Dutchman this summer.

Whoever is in charge may well reap the benefits of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first summer at the club. The minority owner in charge of transfers has already reportedly eyed moves for the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Youssef En-Nesyri in two deals that would boost the squad at Old Trafford.

Signing Koopmeiners would be particularly impressive given Liverpool's reported interest, not to mention the Dutchman's role in Atalanta's surprise Europa League run - which saw them defeat the Reds in the last eight before handing Bayer Leverkusen their only defeat of the entire season. Away from midfield, however, the Red Devils could be set to target a repeat of their 2022 Casemiro deal.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now eyeing a move to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid this summer, with the veteran shot-stopper ready to leave and the La Liga club already looking for a new goalkeeper. United aren't the only reported interest party, though, with Manchester City and clubs in Saudi Arabia also eyeing moves this summer.

Seemingly willing to put in a good offer in the coming months, United could tempt Oblak away from Spain in similar fashion to how they convinced Casemiro to make the move. However, that deal should come with plenty of warning. The Brazilian has quickly fallen away from his peak at 32 years old and Oblak isn't too unlikely to avoid a similar fate at 31, although being a goalkeeper may afford the Slovenian a few more years at the very top level.

Man Utd don't need "great" Oblak

If Ratcliffe's reported new transfer policy is anything to go by, United should avoid Oblak altogether. And that's not to say that Andre Onana enjoyed a solid enough debut campaign to put doubts over his ability to rest, but if United are to find a replacement, they must look towards younger shot-stoppers who can take the role for years to come rather than a player almost past his peak who earns a reported £340k-a-week wage.

Oblak certainly has a decision to make this summer, whether that results in a move to United or elsewhere. Either way, he will bow out as an Atletico Madrid legend, having earned plenty of praise during his time in Spain.

Diego Simeone, among those to praise the goalkeeper, once said via FourFourTwo: "He [Oblak] is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has been working since he arrived to reach that place. There is collective defensive work that has helped the goalkeepers that we have had.

"It happened for [Thibaut] Courtois and now it is happening with Oblak. Beyond that they are great goalkeepers, and there is a collective work that helps us in defensive situations."