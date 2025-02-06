Manchester United are now monitoring a potential new arrival this summer as they look to bolster their ranks under Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese boss having struggled so far during his time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's attacking struggles

Despite having bought a striker in each of the last two summer transfer windows, the Red Devils are expected to be busy in the market once more ahead of the new Premier League season, with this campaign largely written off.

Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee have impressed during their time at Old Trafford, and their combined five Premier League goals have demonstrated just how badly Amorim's side are in need of a new forward.

Indeed, Amorim opted to start Kobbie Mainoo in the number nine role against Crystal Palace, a game that they eventually lost 2-0, with Zirkzee only entering the field on the hour mark.

The most obvious solution to their issue is the freescoring Viktor Gyokeres, who Amorim worked with at Sporting and who has continued to score at a frightening rate in Portugal, with 22 goals in 19 Portuguese top flight outings.

However, any deal may well be difficult with Sporting believed to be holding out for just under £60m to let him depart, a fee that could prove prohibitive for the Red Devils given the amount of work that needs doing in the squad.

According to The Guardian, they will not be flush with cash this summer unless they part ways with one of Kobbie Mainoo or Alejandro Garnacho.

As a result, they may have to get creative with their signings, and now it appears that they are eyeing up a potential bargain buy this summer.

Man Utd monitoring striker who terrorised them at Old Trafford

That is according to a fresh report from TBR Football, which claims that Manchester United have now begun monitoring Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of a potential move for the Frenchman this summer.

The 27-year-old forward scored twice in the most recent meeting of the sides at Old Trafford, taking his tally to 13 goals for the season to go with two assists across all competitions. Though Crystal Palace extended his £50,000 a week deal until 2027 earlier in the season, Mateta has long been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Napoli keen over the summer.

How Mateta compares to Man Utd's current options (PL 24/25) Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Jean-Philippe Mateta Appearances 24 19 22 Goals 3 2 10 Assists 1 0 1 Shots on target per 90 0.49 0.81 0.82 Aerial duels % won 32.1% 24.2% 37.3%

Mateta was hailed as "amazing in the box" just last weekend by Palace boss Oliver Glasner after helping the Eagles beat Manchester United, and has also previously drawn praise for his performances for the French Olympic team, where he helped them reach the final.

Valued at £18m by transfermarkt, he would likely cost more than that following another excellent season, but given his age and contract situation it could be a move that proves a relative bargain for a star just a year older than Gyokeres, and could prove a very savvy signing for Amorim and co.