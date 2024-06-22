Manchester United have reportedly become the latest club to eye a move to sign a Euro 2024 star who looks destined for a big move after the tournament this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

With Erik ten Hag set to take charge of a crucial third season at Old Trafford despite initial doubts over his job security, Manchester United have turned their attention to handing the Dutchman some much-needed reinforcements.

The likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Jarrad Branthwaite and West Ham United's Edson Alvarez have all been linked with moves to the Premier League giants this summer, as the Red Devils look to make an instant return to the top four, starting with their opening day clash against at home against Fulham.

By that point, Ten Hag will hope to have a number of fresh faces to work with, especially within his backline following the departure of Raphael Varane and the potential exit of Victor Lindelof this summer, which could see one particular Euro 2024 star arrive.

According to Calcio Mercato, Manchester United are now eyeing a move to sign Riccardo Calafiori over the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Juventus this summer. The Italian is a man in demand and not even his unfortunate own goal against Spain has brought the rumours over his future to a crashing halt.

A summer deal, as things stand, could quickly look like a bargain too, with Bologna reportedly demanding just €40m (£34m) to sell their central defender in the coming months. Still just 22 years old, there's plenty more to come from Calafiori, who is already stealing the headlines for all the right reasons in both Serie A and at Euro 2024 in Germany.

"Magnificent" Calafiori could be the future of Man Utd defence

With Varane gone, Lindelof's future in doubt, Harry Maguire now 31 years old and Lisandro Martinez facing consistent injury problems, Manchester United are in desperate need of a player to take hold of their backline for years to come. And that's where Calafiori would help in abundance.

The 22-year-old is proving that he can perform on the big stage at Euro 2024 and is bound to only get better, making him a player United should do everything to avoid missing out on this summer. Described as "magnificent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Calafiori seems destined for the top.

Given just how many top clubs are reportedly interested in the Italian too, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United would be making quite the statement by signing Calafiori fresh from the Euros and heading into the Premier League season this summer.