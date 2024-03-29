Rumours suggest that Manchester United are in for quite the first summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm, with the new investor looking to finally turn things around at Old Trafford.

Man United transfer news

The Red Devils will no doubt look to be wise with their transfer business, and the transfer rumours have kept coming regarding big-money signings, with the likes of Ivan Toney linked with a move to Old Trafford. The Brentford man would undoubtedly improve Erik ten Hag's attack, perhaps working alongside Rasmus Hojlund rather than replacing the impressive Dane.

It will be an interesting window, given that Ratcliffe said (via Fabrizio Romano):

However, rumours now suggest that United could yet go after one of Europe's top strikers in what would be one of the biggest deals of the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are now eyeing a move to sign Viktor Gyokeres, who reportedly has a release clause of €100m (£86m) at Sporting CP. The Red Devils aren't the only Premier League side interested, though, with both Arsenal and Chelsea also linked with moves to sign the former Coventry City star.

Since swapping Coventry for Lisbon, Gyokeres has enjoyed even greater success to more than earn his hefty price tag. Come the end of the season, there will no doubt be a queue for his signature, with United hoping to be at the very front of that line. When it comes to statement signings, Ratcliffe won't find one much bigger than the forward in the coming months.

"Strong" Gyokeres can form Hojlund partnership

Whilst Ten Hag's current system doesn't use a strike partnership, both Gyokeres and Hojlund could be too good to leave out, meaning that the Dutchman would either have to change formation or utilise the latter as a winger, which may damage his impact.

If the United boss does welcome the forward, changing his system would be more than worth it. The Swede has been one of the most clinical strikers in the entirety of Europe this season, as Gyokeres' stats show:

Stats Viktor Gyokeres Rasmus Hojlund Goals 22 7 Assists 10 2 Expected Goals 15.2 6.5 Key Passes 44 17

It's a rise that many saw coming during the 25-year-old's time at Coventry, including then-Watford boss Slaven Bilic, who said (via the Watford Observer): “He is a very strong striker, a player who can not only keep and hold the ball, but he can hurt you. He can run into the channels and he’s strong. Our centre-backs had a good game, but he also gave them a game. He’s a good player."

Now, it is Manchester United who are looking to benefit from Gyokeres' talent and finally hand him the Premier League chance that he deserves.