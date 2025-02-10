Manchester United are in the mix to sign a playmaker with plenty of Premier League experience, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils will be looking for a productive summer transfer window once it rolls around, providing Ruben Amorim with the exact players he wants who can suit his style of play.

One individual who has been linked with a move to United in the near future is Xavi Simons, even though he only recently secured a permanent move to RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side are reportedly willing to cash in on the Netherlands international at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is another rumoured target for the Red Devils, having burst onto the scene at Selhurst Park last season and winning a place in England's Euro 2024 squad. While his 2024/25 campaign hasn't been as eye-catching, he is still a player with a big future in the game.

Another audacious transfer claim that has emerged involves Harry Kane, with United reportedly looking to snap him up from Bayern Munich. Whether the England captain is willing to leave remains to be seen, though, and he does turn 32 later this year.

Man Utd keen on signing "decisive" midfielder

According to a new update from Tuttosport, Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to enjoy a productive window.

It was also suggested by the Italian outlet that the 26-year-old could even be part of a swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutchman admired by Juventus, who are managed by Thiago Motta, the Dutchman's boss at former club Bologna.

There is plenty of sense in United making a move for Luiz, at a time when the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are ageing figures, and Kobbie Mainoo is a youngster who cannot afford to be overplayed.

The Brazilian has a huge amount of Premier League experience from his Aston Villa days, making 175 appearances in the competition, chipping in with 20 goals and 18 assists for good measure. Meanwhile, Villa director Monchi has said of him in the past:

"Douglas' qualities are beyond discussion. He will become important for Juve. He's a playmaker and every ball that comes out of his feet has a meaning: last year he played 90% of the games with us. He was decisive."

For too long, United's midfield has been a major issue, with the side being too easy to run through and lacking the dynamism of other teams - not helped by the decreasing influence of Casemiro.

In Luiz, they would be signing a box-to-box presence who is still in his peak years, and he could be a fulcrum of Amorim's side for the foreseeable future.

If the United boss sees him as an ideal midfield option and one who can fit into his formation, Ratcliffe would be wise to make a move for him in what is a crucial window at Old Trafford.