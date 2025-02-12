Manchester United are now eyeing a surprise move for a "sensational" former Manchester City player, who is seen as an ideal target, according to a report.

Ruben Amorim planning major overhaul

Given his side's extremely disappointing season, Ruben Amorim is planning a major overhaul of his squad this summer, with the manager searching for a deep-lying midfielder, centre-back, wing-back and striker.

Liam Delap has been identified as a major target to strengthen the attack, while Barcelona's Alejandro Balde could be brought in to bolster Amorim's options at wing-back, despite the arrival of Patrick Dorgu in January.

A new centre-back has been deemed a necessity due to the recent injury setback Lisandro Martinez has suffered, having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury suffered in the recent 2-0 Premier League defeat against Crystal Palace.