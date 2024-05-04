As Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to finally transform Manchester United, the Red Devils could already ditch Andre Onana after reaching a closed agreement with a potential summer replacement.

Man Utd transfer news

It's arguably easier to say what Manchester United don't need rather than what they do this summer, such is the current state of Erik ten Hag's underperforming squad. The Red Devils have gone from a top-four finish and a Carabao Cup win in the Dutchman's first season, to failing to qualify for the Champions League and enduring several moments to forget. The FA Cup final against Manchester City could yet salvage their season, but it may not be enough to save Ten Hag's job.

The likes of Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Julen Lopetegui have all been linked with taking the former Ajax manager's position, as Ratcliffe weighs up a ruthless decision. And that's not the only ruthless move that the new minority owner could make this summer, with Onana's difficult debut season leaving his place at risk, especially following recent headlines.

After initial reports indicated their interest in the shot-stopper, according to reports in Spain, as relayed by Football365, Manchester United now have a closed agreement with Andriy Lunin, who is yet to commit his future to Real Madrid. A priority target for those at Old Trafford, Lunin has stepped up in place of the injured Thibaut Courtois at the Bernabeu this season, earning the interest of United as a result.

With the goalkeeper's current deal at Madrid running out in just over a year, Los Blancos are running out of time to cash in, which should leave United with an advantage in negotiations. The fee with the Spanish giants will seemingly be the only stumbling block, given that United reportedly have a closed agreement for Lunin, who earns a reported £57,000 a week at Real Madrid. Interestingly, the report also claims that the Red Devils have assured the shot-stopper of the No 1 jersey at Old Trafford.

"Hero" Lunin is better than Onana

Replacing Onana with Lunin is the type of decision that should help take Manchester United back into the top four and then back in the hunt to return to the top of English and European football. It represents the cut-throat nature of champions in a mentality that the Red Devils must rediscover after over a decade away from the ultimate prizes.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Andriy Lunin Andre Onana Save percentage 79.3% 75.4% Saves per 90 2.25 3.79 Clean sheets 10 8 Pass completion rate 86.8% 72.4%

Lunin's passing numbers are particularly impressive and would be crucial for helping Ten Hag to finally take a modern, front-foot approach on a permanent basis, rather than watching on as Onana and his current backline struggles.

What's more, the Real Madrid goalkeeper has already stolen the headlines for the right reasons recently, especially when it comes to winning over Manchester United fans, after playing a large part in knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League quarter-final on penalties.

Described as a "hero" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig for that performance, Lunin could have the chance to break Manchester City hearts once again next season if he completes a move to Old Trafford.