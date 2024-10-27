In what could be the best signing of the INEOS era so far, Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Champions League winner Alphonso Davies for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

To their credit, it looked as though the Red Devils spent well in the summer. It was clear at the end of last season that they needed improvements across the pitch and they got just that in the last window.

Joshua Zirkzee arrived in an attempt to sharpen a blunt attack, whilst Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui came in to boost Ten Hag's defence and Manuel Ugarte seemingly solved United's Casemiro problem. Things haven't quite gone to plan, however.

So far, it's been yet another campaign to forget for those at Old Trafford who sit outside of the Premier League's top four and in need of even more fresh faces. On that front, the rumours are already coming thick and fast, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Hayden Hackney already linked to an Old Trafford switch in 2025. Before the midfielders arrive though, INEOS could make their biggest move yet.

According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United now have a more concrete interest in Davies and sporting director Dan Ashworth is beginning to gather information about the left-back.

The Red Devils have already reportedly made an informal enquiry with the Bayern Munich star's camp and could land a free deal when his current contract comes to an end in Germany next summer.

In need of a new left-back amid Luke Shaw's consistent injury struggles, Davies would be the ultimate upgrade and perhaps the catalyst behind a revived Manchester United side.

"Electric" Davies could be bargain of the summer

If Manchester United manage to land Davies' signature on a free deal next summer then it will undoubtedly be the bargain of the window. It won't get better than that for the Red Devils, who would finally have the chance to replace the unreliable Shaw and move Diogo Dalot into his preferred right-back role. A Champions League winner, Davies was dubbed "electric" by analyst Ben Mattinson back in June.

Earning a reported £180,000-a-week, Davies wouldn't break Manchester United's wage bill either, even in their current money-saving state. For a player of his quality too, and one who is still just 23 years old, it's more than worth splashing out to secure his signature for years to come.