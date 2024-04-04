Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co have seemingly identified Manchester United's first summer signing, with internal talks being held over a move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Ten Hag's defensive woes continue

It has been another season to forget at the Theatre of Dreams this season. Currently sixth in the Premier League, they were lucky to escape with a point against Brentford after conceding over 30 shots in their last outing and look certain to miss out on Champions League football next season.

They also finished bottom of their Champions League group, and have turned in several dreadful performances under Erik ten Hag.

However, they are in the semi-final of the FA Cup, where they will face one of Manchester City or Chelsea in the final provided they make it past Coventry City. A big issue for the Red Devils has been their backline. Tyrell Malacia hasn't featured this season, while Luke Shaw has only appeared 12 times in the Premier League.

Lisandro Martinez has also spent a significant period of the season on the sidelines, and on Monday it was revealed that both he and Victor Lindelof are expected to miss the next month after picking up injuries against the Bees.

It means that as it stands, of Ten Hag's available defenders, only Diogo Dalot has managed to play more than 50% of the Premier League minutes available this season, and much of that has been at left-back.

Manchester United's defensive woes Player Premier League minutes played (out of 2700) Lisandro Martinez 582 Harry Maguire 1199 Victor Lindelof 1329 Tyrell Malacia 0 Luke Shaw 963 Diogo Dalot 2364 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 975 Raphael Varane 1302 Jonny Evans 1085 Willy Kambwala 107

Clearly then, defence has to be a priority this summer, and there are already reports of United targeting a centre-back before the new season, but they are also looking at the fullback spots.

Club in talks with Bard

Now, reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella has revealed that the Red Devils are holding internal talks over OGC Nice left-back Melvin Bard. On the cusp of the French national team, Bard has enjoyed an impressive season with the Ligue 1 outfit, starting 25 times in the French top flight and helping Nice challenge for a spot in next season's Champions League.

Kinsella says that Manchester United are making the left-back spot a "priority" in their transfer plans, after initially planning to sign a right back, and that Bard is one of the options that is being given the most consideration, with the OId Trafford outfit 'in talks' over a move for the defender.

It is unclear how much the 23-year-old would set the Red Devils back, with Bard still having two years left to run on his Nice contract and contact 'expected over a new, improved deal in the coming months'. The defender is valued at £10m by transfermarkt.

On just £12,000 per week, his salary is unlikely to be a problem for United should they pursue a deal for the Frenchman, and given that Ratcliffe also owns Nice, it is unlikely that a move would have too much difficulty in being completed should they firm up their interest.