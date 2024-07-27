Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign a "terrific" £130k-a-week player this summer, according to an update from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils have made a promising start to their summer transfer window, with Joshua Zirzkee and Leny Yoro representing exciting young signings, steering away from the previous approach of signing older players.

United's spending is highly unlikely to stop there, however, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to complete various pieces of business, and Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford. Talks have been held with the Dutchman, with a potential swap deal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the cards.

Meanwhile, central midfield looks like a key area of focus for Erik ten Hag this summer, with his former player at Ajax, Frenkie de Jong, one rumoured option again. Manuel Ugarte is seen as another option, with the Uruguayan keen on joining United and leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Sociedad's impressive midfielder Martin Zubimendi is also a reported target for Ratcliffe and INEOS, having sealed Euro 2024 glory with Spain earlier this summer, producing an impressive individual second-half performance in the final against England.

Man Utd "pushing" to sign Bayern player with talks "advanced"

Taking to X, Plettenberg claimed that Manchester United are "pushing" to sign Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraouri and talks are "advanced", with West Ham's move for him now off:

Full-back does need to be looked at as an important position to bring in reinforcements, even though Luke Shaw remains an excellent option when he is fit and firing on the left-hand side. The problem is, the Englishman struggles to stay fit too often these days, and turns 30 next year, so it is important that a top-quality successor is lined up.

The £130,000-a-week Mazraoui could provide cover at left-back, although he is primarily a right-back, having made 55 appearances for Bayern, showing that he can perform for one of the biggest clubs in Europe. That means he shouldn't be daunted by joining United, and could slot straight in, and former manager Julian Nagelsmann has lauded him in the past, saying:

"Terrific! He had good attacking moments but also defended well. He has done exceptionally well and has more confidence in himself. He will start tomorrow and can show what he's capable of."

At 26, Mazraoui is both hugely experienced and still young enough to find another gear, and it looks as if a deal is one to watch over the coming days following this update.