Manchester United are believed to be in pole position to sign a "remarkable" young player from their Premier League rivals, according to a new update from Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd transfer news

While the Red Devils appear to be increasingly likely to complete the signing of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window, an alternative option has reportedly been lined up. Benfica ace Alvaro Carreras is seen as another option in that area, with the 21-year-old chipping in with one assist apiece in the Primeira Liga and Champions League this season.

United are also said to be interested in signing Joao Felix from Chelsea, with the Portuguese struggling to nail down a regular starting berth under Enzo Maresca this season. They have contacted the attacker's representatives, as they eye up a potentially exciting deal.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz is another player who is being considered by the Red Devils, as they weigh up whether to submit a first offer for him or not. The 25-year-old is another player struggling to be a regular at his club, not helped by being surrounded by world-class talent.

With Marcus Rashford's United future still very much up in the air, a potential replacement for him may need to come in this month, and exciting Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been backed to come in. He has seven goals and three assists to his name in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Man Utd lead race to sign "remarkable" Arsenal talent

According to Romano on X, Manchester United have now contacted Arsenal over the signing of teenager Ayden Heaven, and are in pole position to snap him up.

Red Devils fans could be forgiven for not knowing a huge amount about Heaven, given his age and lack of experience, but he is a footballer who could have a massive future ahead of him. The Arsenal defender has won two caps apiece for England's Under-18s and Under-19s, while Mikel Arteta heaped praise on him during pre-season last summer.

"Very impressive. At 17, I don’t know how many players are able to do that on a stage like this. He’s lost a duel against one of the strongest and fastest players in the world, it can happen, but the reaction afterwards, the composure, the quality, the body language that he had were all remarkable. I’m really happy with him."

Primarily a centre-back, Heaven is able to do a good job at left-back, too, so Ruben Amorim could consider him not only a great long-term prospect, but also a versatile one.