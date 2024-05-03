After a disappointing season, Manchester United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have reportedly turned towards the summer transfer window and lead the race to sign a key target for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd transfer news

Change is needed at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have gone from a Premier League top four place and Carabao Cup win under Ten Hag to failing to qualify for the Champions League in a season full of moments to forget. And whilst they've still got the chance to salvage the campaign in the FA Cup final against Machester City, it's clear that reinforcements are needed in abundance this summer.

With that said, the Red Devils have already been linked with both Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo in a summer raid of Barcelona that would undoubtedly improve Ten Hag's current side. Araujo, in particular, would add some much-needed control next to Harry Maguire in United's backline, whilst De Jong could help to unleash Bruno Fernandes' best form.

If reports are to be believed, then Ratcliffe is certainly not messing around this summer and could even weaken a fellow Premier League side in the middle of his spending spree. According to ESPN, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace this summer in a deal that would see them trigger the winger's reported release clause of between £50m and £60m, after initial reports indicated their interest.

Chelsea, of course, came close to signing the former Reading star last summer, before Palace sealed a new contract with Olise to pour cold water on any potential deal. Upping his release clause in the process, it is now United who are the frontrunners ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, despite not qualifying for the Champions League this season.

A player who has more than proven his quality in the Premier League, Olise could finally add some much-needed creativity to United's attack, where the onus has nearly entirely fallen on Fernandes this term.

"Wonderful" Olise can thrive where Sancho failed

Whilst there will be a lot of finger pointing as to why Jadon Sancho failed to find his best form at Manchester United, before heading out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, the conclusion is that a big-money arrival ultimately struggled to make the impact needed by such an expensive signing. Where he failed, however, Olise can shine at Old Trafford.

The winger has earned plenty of praise in the past, including from former Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who told the Palace club website after a match last season: “In the second-half he was spot on with everything. In the first-half we didn’t get enough out of him, and we couldn’t bring him into the game as much as we wanted. In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is."

To sum up his form throughout the current campaign, Olise has managed seven goals and four assists in just 16 appearances. With 11 goal involvements in such little time, United fans may be left wondering just how impressive the winger would be in a season without injuries.