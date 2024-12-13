With the extent of Ruben Amorim's task becoming clearer by the day, Manchester United are now reportedly interested in beating Liverpool to one of their priority targets in 2025.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils very nearly made it a third-straight game without victory against Viktoria Plzen, only for Rasmus Hojlund's late second to snatch all three points to avoid what would have been a disaster start under Amorim. The former Sporting boss has so far struggled to make an instant impact, but given the mess left behind by Erik ten Hag, United's struggles have come as little surprise.

It doesn't get any easier for Amorim's side either, who square off against Manchester City in the Manchester derby this weekend in a battle between two sides growing more and more desperate to turn their recent slumps around.

Meanwhile, as the action continues on the pitch, the Red Devils have seemingly turned their attention towards potential reinforcements. According to Brazilian outlet UOL, INEOS are now interested in signing Joao Pedro ahead of Liverpool, who have reportedly made the Brighton & Hove Albion forward a priority target ahead of 2025, hoping to sign an upgrade on the struggling Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United already know all about Pedro's quality, given that he's scored three goals in five games against them, including a last gasp winner over the Red Devils from the penalty spot back in August. A thorn in Harry Maguire's side, the Brazilian came away with the winning goal to his name and on the right end of five duels, whilst his defensive opponent made just one block and was hooked in the 79th minute, as per Fotmob.

"Leader" Pedro would hand Amorim instant Zirkzee upgrade

Whilst Hojlund is beginning to benefit from the arrival of Amorim, the same can't be said for Joshua Zirkzee, whose best role is yet to be defined as the rumours over a potential exit already commence. By signing Pedro, however, Manchester United would end any attacking doubts and put an end to what is a failing Zirkzee experiment at Old Trafford.

Premier League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Joao Pedro Joshua Zirkzee Minutes 589 594 Goals 4 3 Assists 3 1 Expected Goals 2.4 3

Brighton, like they have been with a number of players so often in the past, will be keen to keep hold of Pedro amid such interest, especially following Fabian Hurzeler's recent verdict.

The Brighton boss told reporters as relayed by The Guardian after his side defeated Bournemouth: "In possession he is unbelievable. He makes the difference for us today. It’s also very important to see how he works against the ball. He invests a lot out of possession. He does a lot of work in the shadow and the work that is unseen. That’s why it is very good to have him as a leader on the pitch.”