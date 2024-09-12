The transfer window has been closed for nearly two weeks now, but Manchester United are still continually being linked with new players as INEOS plan more business for the 2025 windows.

Manchester United plotting Unai Simon transfer

Erik ten Hag was backed by INEOS during the summer, as the club added three defenders, a midfielder, and a forward to their squad. But that doesn’t appear to be enough so far, as the Red Devils still have their eye on some big-name players.

Manchester United's summer signings Leny Yoro Lille Joshua Zirkzee Bologna Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich Manuel Ugarte PSG

United are well stocked in the goalkeeping department; Andre Onana currently has the number one spot, followed by Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaten providing backup, but they are also eyeing a change in that area of the pitch.

It has been reported that Man United are “very interested” in signing Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon. The goalkeeper has been really impressive for the La Liga side in recent seasons and has now established himself on the international stage with Spain, playing a key role in their Euro 2024 success.

Those performances have caught the attention of United, who are said to be willing to pay a “considerable sum” to sign the shot stopper. While United weigh up a move for Simon, they are also looking at signing another established international star.

Man Utd now keen on "obscene" £35m target

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are admirers of AS Monaco defender Vanderson. The report states that fellow Premier League side Chelsea are showing the most interest in the player, but United and Tottenham Hotspur are in the mix.

The 23-year-old, who has been with Monaco since January 2022, has really impressed for the French side lately. Vanderson played 20 times in Ligue 1 last season, scoring three goals and chipping in with one assist. The defender is in the 99th percentile for tackles when compared with right-backs in similar leagues, and FBRef ranks his combination of ferocious defending and attacking quality as a similar profile to Tottenham's Pedro Porro.

Vanderson, who has been described as having "obscene pace and acceleration" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, was linked with an exit during the summer, but Monaco selling Youssouf Fofana to AC Milan eased any pressure they were under to sell. The right-back, who has been capped twice by Brazil, is contracted until 2028, but the French side could be willing to let the player leave for around €35-40 million, which is roughly £29-35 million.

Vanderson has started this 2024/25 season strongly, starting two of Monaco’s three league games, grabbing the assist in their opening day win against Saint-Étienne.