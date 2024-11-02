Potentially handing Ruben Amorim the perfect welcome gift, Manchester United and INEOS are reportedly keeping tabs on a Champions League winner in what would instantly be the deal of the summer.

Man Utd transfer news

It's been a hectic week at Old Trafford following the news that Erik ten Hag was shown the exit door to make way for Sporting CP boss Amorim, who will officially join the club on 11th November.

The new manager becomes the latest to be tasked with turning things around at Manchester United in what has been mission impossible for every single candidate who has attempted to bring success since Sir Alex Ferguson.

Before Amorim's arrival, the task has been handed to club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy to take interim charge. The Dutchman has already secured one victory, smashing Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, and will be looking for the biggest win of his short tenure when the Red Devils square off against Chelsea this weekend.

Three points could be a sign of positives to come before INEOS potentially hand Amorim a summer transfer window to remember. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, INEOS and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Vinicius Junior alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea as he commences talks over a new contract at Real Madrid.

Vinicius, of course, stole the headlines recently after missing out on the Ballon d'Or to Manchester City midfielder Rodri in a decision that saw Real Madrid opt out of travelling for the ceremony.

Not exactly taking the news of defeat well, the Brazilian could quickly become the ultimate thorn in City and Rodri's side by joining Manchester United, becoming the catalyst behind their attempted return to the top of English football.

"Crazy" Vinicius would be INEOS' best signing

Whilst it seems as though Manchester United have an outside chance of luring Vinicius away from Real Madrid, stranger things have happened in the Premier League. Of course, if they did manage to pull it off, the Brazilian would instantly go down as the best signing of the INEOS era - and perhaps one of the best in Premier League history if he brought his Real Madrid form with him.

To go from Antony to Vinicus would be a dream in itself for those at Old Trafford. From a player who's struggled to make his mark to a Ballon d'Or nominee - some would argue deserved winner - would be a sensational move.

Former Man Utd man Owen Hargreaves is among those to have praised Vinicius this season, telling TNT Sports after he watched the £337,000-a-week Real Madrid star score a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League: "That's been the big difference now, his finishing is crazy. His decision-making in front of goal is amazing. He looked very angry in the second half. I don't know what Carlo [Ancelotti] said to him, but if he plays like that, he's definitely unstoppable."