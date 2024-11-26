Manchester United have been credited with an ongoing interest in a new forward in recent months, and now a familiar name has resurfaced as Ruben Amorim looks to tune his squad to his style of play.

Amorim begins Manchester United reign

A 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town kickstarted Amorim's Premier League tenure at Old Trafford and offered a stark reminder of just how much work was needed in Manchester.

Opting for a midfield duo of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, the pair offered little by way of mobility, while Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans are likely to be ousted from any first-choice XI in the months to come.

Up front, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring but offered little else, while neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee inspired confidence when they were introduced from the bench.

The need for a new forward is clear despite hefty investment in recent months, and United continue to be linked with a move for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres given his links to Amorim.

However, they also appear to be keeping a close eye on another impressive option.

Manchester United monitoring Premier League ace

A fresh report has revealed that Manchester United remain keen on signing Matheus Cunha in the transfer windows ahead.

United reportedly already held talks over signing the Brazil star in the most recent summer transfer window, but ultimately opted to sign Zirkzee - a decision that has not yet borne fruit, with the pair enjoying contrasting starts to the campaign.

Matheus Cunha vs Joshua Zirkzee 24/25 Premier League Joshua Zirkzee Matheus Cunha Appearances 12 12 Goals 1 7 Assists 1 3 Shots on target per 90 1.18 1.2 Minutes per goal/assist 226 97.8

Now, they have retained that interest despite signing the Netherlands international, with the report claiming that "Manchester United and Tottenham are monitoring Cunha", who still has two and a half years left to run on his £60,000-a-week deal at Molineux.

However, they will be forced to wait before making any move for the Brazilian, with the report adding that "Wolves insist no key men will be sold in the January transfer window" as they look to battle relegation, with Cunha a star man for Gary O'Neil as he singlehandedly wins points for the Old Gold, racking up ten goal involvements thus far in the process.

Earlier this season, he was hailed by pundit Micah Richards, who explained: "His football IQ is absolutely sensational. He's the one who can unlock the doors. He finds the little pockets of space and makes the right decisions at the right times."

It is claimed that "Wolves are aware of interest in Cunha" but "insist no sales will happen in January" - a decision that could actually work in Manchester United's favour given reports of their limited budget in the new year, allowing one of their targets to be pushed down the priority list until the summer when increased funds may be available.

Of course, Cunha is well-versed in playing in a back-three system, having done so in Madrid and Wolverhampton to good effect.

The 25-year-old took time to warm to the Premier League following his move from Atlético Madrid, but now appears to be developing a clinical edge that was previously missing from his game, and Wolves could be set to make a massive profit on the £45m they shelled out to bring him to the Midlands.