Setting their sights on solving a future problem, Manchester United are now reportedly keeping tabs on one star who could succeed Bruno Fernandes in the years to come.

Man Utd transfer news

Whilst the Red Devils can consider their summer transfer window a success story, it's yet to really come together on the pitch for Erik ten Hag's side. Whilst they brushed Barnsley aside 7-0 in the Carabao Cup in a game that saw their attacking options finally begin to show signs of goalscoring form, a routine but unconvincing win at Southampton which followed a humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool shows that there's still work to be done.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be well aware of the need for patience, however, after only beginning to implement his vision for the club in the summer, ridding of any previous transfer strategy in the process which usually saw stars past their peak arrive for big money and on high wages.

Now, with the focus very much shifted towards players on course to become Europe's top stars rather than those who have already had their time in the spotlight, the Red Devils have reportedly set their sights on an eventual Fernandes replacement.

According to Fussball News, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Oscar Gloukh, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign with Red Bull Salzburg, even scoring a hat-trick in their 5-1 mauling of Blau-Weiss Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Still just 20 years old, United reportedly see Gloukh as an option to eventually replace current captain Fernandes, who is 30 years old and, therefore, not someone who has a long-term future among Europe's elite. And whilst the Portugal international's post-football career is some way away yet, United would be wise to consider future options for a player of his calibre.

"Impressive" Gloukh should be heir to Fernandes' Man Utd role

Such is Fernandes' talent, not many players around European football would be capable of taking his role at Manchester United, but Gloukh is certainly one of a select few. The Red Bull Salzburg star has got off to a fine start in the current campaign following a season to remember last time out in which he recorded numbers that match Fernandes' at Old Trafford.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Oscar Gloukh Bruno Fernandes Appearances 29 35 Goals 7 10 Assists 11 8

Both enjoying an involvement in 18 league goals last season, Gloukh looks like the perfect heir to Fernandes' Manchester United throne as a player who still has plenty of room for improvement at just 20 years old.

Earning significant praise thanks to his excellent rise to stardom at Salzburg, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig described Gloukh as "impressive" and a "jewel in Salzburg's collection" last April. Now, he is a jewel that Manchester United could add to their side in 2025 in what would be yet another impressive signing by INEOS and new sporting director Dan Ashworth.