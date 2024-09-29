Looking ahead to the future, Manchester United are now reportedly keeping tabs on the son of a Champions League legend alongside Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Man Utd transfer news

Despite an influx of talent in the summer transfer window, INEOS are still seemingly looking to add to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad in 2025. This could come as a result of their recent results, with the Red Devils winning just twice in their last six games in all competitions and in desperate need of what would be a crucial victory over Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

With a change in fortune in mind, Manchester United have already been linked with moves for the likes of Nico Williams in 2025, in a deal that INEOS are reportedly willing to throw everything at in an attempt to beat Barcelona to the Athletic Bilbao star's signature.

However, Williams isn't the only attacking star to have been linked with a move to Old Trafford. According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now keeping tabs on Ruben van Bommel following the winger's recent rise at AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutchman is, of course, the son of PSV and Champions League legend Mark van Bommel, who also played for Bayern Munich, Milan and Barcelona. If the Alkmaar youngster follows in his father's footsteps, then Manchester United would be pulling off some coup by landing his signature as early as 2025.

Van Bommel is reportedly ready to make the leap to a big club next year, which may yet end in a move to Old Trafford.

"Outrageous" Van Bommel can take different path to father

If Van Bommel does follow the same path as his father, then Bayern Munich awaits. Otherwise, the winger has the chance to do something that the iconic midfielder never quite managed by starring in the Premier League at Manchester United.

Still just 20 years old, Van Bommel junior would certainly fit the profile of what the Red Devils are looking to add these days, especially given the start that he's made to the current campaign with six goals and three assists in just eight games. It's a rise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig saw coming since last season, having dubbed the start of Van Bommel's professional career "outrageous".

When 2025 arrives, there's no doubt that the 20-year-old will be one to watch, especially if Manchester United add to their growing list of young forwards set to star for years to come at Old Trafford.