Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen his side in January and is reportedly now pursuing an exciting young target, according to a recent report.

Manchester United 3-2 Aston Villa

On a thrilling night under the lights at Old Trafford, Manchester United completed a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down to claim a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League, helping the Red Devils to rise to sixth place in the table.

Relief was palpable in the North West after a disjointed start to proceedings, and nobody will feel more ecstatic after the drama on show than Denmark international Rasmus Hojlund, who diverted home smartly to register his first goal in the English top-flight and subsequently delivered a crucial three points for his side.

Unsurprisingly, Red Devils manager Ten Hag lavished praise on Hojlund in his post-match press conference and revealed that he had held several discussions with the 20-year-old to try and aid his difficult start, as he stated via Sky Sports: "I have had several talks with him."

He then added: "I pointed out that you scored for Denmark a lot, you scored in the Champions League, you have demonstrated the ability, so you can do it. Believe in it and it will come. I am sure now the first goal is in, he will get more."

Collectively, the victory over Unai Emery's men could prove to be psychologically huge in the context of Manchester United's topsy-turvy campaign and winning is a habit they will be keen on continuing this Saturday, where a trip to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground lays in wait.

Of course, the transfer window is also drawing nearer at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are now frontrunners to sign a talented midfielder once the market opens for business.

Manchester United lead Arthur Vermeeren chase

According to reports in Belgium, Manchester United are leading contenders to sign Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren, who is also said to be a target for Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus.

Statistically similar players to Arthur Vermeeren (FBRef) Player Club Tristan Muyamba Atlanta United Alisson Sao Paulo Lewis Travis Blackburn Rovers Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas Joao Paulo Mior Seattle Sounders

The publication claim that Red Devils boss Ten Hag personally adores the 18-year-old and is pushing club chiefs to prioritise a swoop for the Belgium international over activating Sofyan Amrabat's permanent purchase option. In terms of a potential price ballpark, Manchester United are believed to be willing to pay €22 million (£19 million) to get a deal over the line.

Labelled "exciting" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Vermeeren has already racked up 31 appearances in all competitions this campaign, registering two goals and six assists (Vermeeren statistics - Transfermarkt).

Kobbie Mainoo has already shot through as someone who could form part of Ten Hag's engine room for the long term at Old Trafford and Vermeeren could be another player who could provide a fresh injection of youthful exuberance in midfield.