Manchester United are believed to be leading the race to sign a 23-year-old who "has everything", according to a fresh transfer update that has emerged.

Man Utd transfer news

This summer feels like a pivotal one at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to take the club in a positive direction after becoming a part owner earlier in the year. New signings could be on the agenda, and a host of players are being linked with moves to the Red Devils.

One such figure is Riccardo Calafiori, who is representing Italy at Euro 2024 currently, with the defender seen as someone who can add depth in an important area of the pitch. The Bologna ace made 30 appearances in Serie A last season, averaging 2.5 clearances and two aerial duel wins per game in the process.

Wolves centre-back Max Kilman looks set to be a wanted man this summer and United are one of the clubs who are reportedly interested in snapping him up in the coming weeks and months. Newcastle United and West Ham are among the other Premier League clubs keen on securing the signing of the 27-year-old.

Jean-Clair Todibo is another defensive option who has been backed to join the Red Devils ahead of next season, with the highly-rated Nice central defender someone who could be a mainstay of the back-line for many years to come, although a deal could be tricky due to Ratcliffe's links to Nice.

Man Utd leading race to sign Joshua Zirkzee - Sky Sports

Now, according to a fresh update from Sky Sports, Manchester United are the front-runners to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window,

The 23-year-old, who has a £34m release clause, could be a superb signing for the Red Devils in the near future, having impressed so much for his current club of late, scoring 11 goals and also chipping in with four assists in Serie A in 2023/24, proving to be a key man.

His overall tally of 23 goal contributions (14 goals and nine assists) in 58 appearances also highlights his productivity in the final third, while Stefano Pioli heaped praise on him earlier this year, saying of him:

“He’s a great player. I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna."

At 23, Zirkzee is a young player who could only continue to develop in the coming years, and there is no reason why he couldn't excel even more at Old Trafford alongside superior teammates than at Bologna.

Primarily a centre forward, the Dutchman could provide much-needed competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack, taking some of the weight off the young Dane's shoulders, giving United the competition for places that they crave, too.