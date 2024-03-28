With a lot of work to do at Old Trafford, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly already turned his attention towards the summer transfer window and bringing a Bundesliga star to Manchester United.

Man Utd transfer news

Those at Old Trafford look set to enjoy a busy summer on the transfer front with some ruthless decisions on the cards along the way. Among those will reportedly be showing the exit door to Christian Eriksen, who is unhappy after losing his place to Kobbie Mainoo. The United academy graduate has starred in recent weeks, even earning his first England cap at just 18-years-old.

Meanwhile, when it comes to incomings, United have been linked with a big-money move for Ivan Toney amid reports also linking the Brentford striker to the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. There's no doubt that welcoming Toney would be a major sign of intent from Ratcliffe to start his tenure with a bang.

Away from Toney, however, it could be Donyell Malen who becomes Ratcliffe's first signing. According to Dean Jones for Sports Lens, Manchester United are the most likely destination for Malen this summer, despite links to Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

With the Dutchman's ability to play all across the frontline falling into United's plans to sign a right-sided attacker this summer, Malen could soon find himself lining up alongside the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, who shares an agent with the Dortmund star.

United would also be smart to use Jadon Sancho's current loan spell at Dortmund in their favour when negotiating a deal for Malen this summer. Those at Old Trafford may have the chance to work some kind of swap deal involving the two attackers in the coming months in a deal that would suit all parties.

Is Malen is bettter than Antony?

Whilst it would be difficult to find a winger who has been in worse form than Antony in Europe's top five leagues so far this season, United would be wise to zero in on Malen if they are to upgrade on the former Ajax man. The Dutchman has quickly become an important part of Edin Terzic's Dortmund side, as they look to squeeze into the Bundesliga's top four after a relatively disappointing campaign so far.

Domestic League Stats (via FBref) Donyell Malen Antony Goals 11 0 Assists 1 0 Goal-creating actions 10 1 Successful take-ons 39 17

What's more, Malen has earned the approval of World Cup winner and former Dortmund man Mario Gotze during his time in Germany. The former midfielder said, via the Bundesliga website: "Donyell is extremely fast and very dangerous. If he has a chance, it's usually a goal, too. He's still young, but has really good abilities."

Now it is United who are looking to benefit from that speed going forward, as they look to replace goal-shy Antony this summer.