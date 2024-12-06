Looking ahead to 2025, Manchester United are now reportedly leading the race to sign a La Liga winger who left Luke Shaw and his England teammates heartbroken this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

It's difficult to predict just how Ruben Amorim's Manchester United reign will go. After all, many believed that Erik ten Hag was the man who'd end the trend of appointments to forget and the same people had the same belief in Jose Mourinho and in Louis van Gaal. That said, the former Sporting Club has certainly hit all the right notes so far, even in defeat against Arsenal.

In truth, any progress will be difficult to judge until Amorim gets at least one pre-season under his belt and if INEOS find the reinforcements that this Manchester United side so desperately need.

Names such as Viktor Gyokeres have, of course, already been mentioned on that front and whilst it remains to be seen whether he completes a move to Old Trafford, the Swede is certainly the calibre of player that the Red Devils should be chasing. And he's not the only one who's been mentioned.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Nico Williams in 2025 alongside Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea who are all ahead of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in a seven-club battle.

After following up an excellent season at Athletic Bilbao by lighting up the Euros, Williams stayed put at the La Liga side only to since face unfamiliar struggles for form - scoring just twice in all competitions this season.

A move away could yet reignite his best form, however, as Manchester United look to take full advantage and potentially trigger his reported €58m (£48m) release clause in 2025.

"Amazing" Williams could rediscover best form under Amorim

Whilst Manchester United should approach with caution amid Williams' current struggles and their desperation to avoid an Anthony repeat, the winger proved that he can steal the show on the biggest stage at the Euros - scoring the first of Spain's two goals as they defeated England and Luke Shaw in the final. Leaving Shaw heartbroken, the Manchester United left-back may now get the chance to be on the right side of the Spaniard's talent.

Praised for an "amazing season" last time out by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Williams and Amorim would be a curious duo. The new Manchester United boss doesn't exactly accommodate for natural wingers in his system but given the recent success of Amad Diallo in a shock wingback role, there could still be room for a player like Williams to excel at Old Trafford.

Two parties who could help each other out in 2025, Williams could yet emerge to become one of Amorim's first big arrivals at Old Trafford.