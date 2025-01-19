Manchester United are now leading the race to sign a "very exciting" player who has been identified as their top target, according to a report.

Red Devils keen on a left-back

Given Luke Shaw's inability to remain fit, it is vital that Man United bring in a new left-back either this month or in the summer, and they have been linked with moves for two players who have looked very impressive in the Premier League this season.

Earlier this month, the Red Devils were credited with an interest in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, whose stock has risen considerably over the past few months, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also believed to be keen.

United have also had their eye on Fulham's Antonee Robinson this season, with the American also attracting the attention of some of the Premier League's top clubs, having put in some top performances recently.

Ruben Amorim has a number of left-backs on the shortlist, including Paris Saint-Germain's Nuno Mendes, who could cost around £54m, with the manager viewing him as an ideal signing.

According to a report from Football Insider, Man Utd are now leading the race to sign Mendes, moving ahead of fierce rivals Manchester City.

The 22-year-old is said to be United's top target for the left wing-back area in light of his performances for PSG and national side Portugal.

The Red Devils are now the favourites to win the race for the Portugal international's signature, and they are confident that a deal will get done.

However, the move will likely have to wait until the summer, as the French side are reluctant to sanction the left-back's departure in the middle of the season.

What Mendes could offer Man Utd

It is vital that Amorim brings in players capable of playing in his preferred three-at-the-back system, and the PSG man certainly fits the bill in that regard, given that he played in a wing-back role during his time at Sporting CP.

The "very exciting" wing-back has a lot to offer on the front foot, as displayed by the fact he ranks in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons and the 93rd percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year when compared to his positional peers, as per FBref.

There are also signs the Portuguese defender could be solid at the back, having previously been lauded as a "defensive stalwart" by journalist Zach Lowy.

Amorim has worked with Mendes before, and clearly trusts him if he is willing to bring him to Old Trafford, so it is promising news that INEOS are now backing their manager and pursuing a move for the former Sporting man.