Manchester United are reportedly listening to offers to sell one Old Trafford star who Ruben Amorim wants out.

Man Utd come from behind to beat Ipswich Town

The Red Devils secured a much-needed Premier League win over relegation-threatened Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, despite having 10 men for more than half of the game.

United came from behind thanks to an own goal from Sam Morsy and defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire getting on the scoresheet to win 3-2.

January signing Patrick Dorgu received a red card shortly before half time, which resulted in Amorim bringing on Noussair Mazraoui in place of Alejandro Garnacho to keep a back five in place.

However, Garnacho wasn’t thrilled at the decision and went straight down the tunnel, with Amorim admitting after the game that he would speak to the Argentine following his actions.

"You are making a connection with Rashford, right? I know, I know. What I'm saying is that I'm obviously going to talk with Garnacho about that. So I will probably talk about that if you want in the next press conference.

"The thinking was we'd play more in the 5-3-1. I know that is a risk because you are taking maybe the only player who has one-against-one pace but I felt the team was OK in the controlling of the game, almost at half-time.

"Then you make the substitution. We have to choose someone to go out, we have to think about set pieces also, so it was my choice."

Related Ratcliffe determined to sign £86m "best striker in the world" for Man Utd The Man United co-owner has set his sights on a prolific forward, who joins the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres on the list of targets.

Garnacho, on £50,000-a-week, had been linked with an Old Trafford exit in January, with Chelsea showing a strong interest in signing the forward.

Howe