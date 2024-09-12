Manchester United have set their sights on adding a player who is set to become a free agent to their squad in 2025, according to a new report.

The Red Devils are back in action this weekend as they travel to St. Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton in what is arguably a must-win game for Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd already eyeing Erik ten Hag replacement

It has been a slow start to the campaign for Man United, despite the fact the club had quite a successful transfer window, given they added five players to their squad and moved out a lot of deadwood in the process.

But it is just one win in their opening three games of the Premier League season, and that form is already seeing Ten Hag come under significant pressure. It has now emerged that the Dutchman’s performances as manager are starting to be questioned by the hierarchy, and he needs to turn the club’s form around, or he could be replaced.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United managerial record Games 118 Won 69 Drawn 15 Lost 34

That is because Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have set his sights on appointing Zinedine Zidane as the club’s new manager. This report stated that Ratcliffe is starting to weigh up making a change in the dugout, and he dreams of bringing Zidane to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has been unemployed since leaving Real Madrid in 2021 and has been waiting to take over as the France national team manager, but with Didier Deschamps firmly in the role, a move to the Premier League is looking more and more likely. But while uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future emerges, Man United have their eye on a bargain 2025 deal.

Man Utd looking at free 2025 move to sign “battleship” player

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester United are keen on signing defender Jonathan Tah. The Bayer Leverkusen defender was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich during the summer, but a move never materialised, and he has remained with the Bundesliga champions.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Leverkusen, and he doesn’t wish to extend his stay beyond that, meaning he will become a free agent next summer. That has alerted Man United, who are said to be keen on signing him on a free transfer unless Leverkusen decides to sell him in January.

But while the Red Devils are keen on signing the centre-back, they also face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea. The German international has been with Leverkusen since July 2015, and during that time, he has played 357 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 14 goals and recording 12 assists.

Tah, who has been described as a "defensive battleship" by former teammate Christoph Kramer, played a significant role in Leverkusen’s success last season, playing 31 times in the Bundesliga, as they were crowned champions, as well as playing six times in the DFB-Pokal, as they claimed a domestic double. The centre-back was also key in Europe, but his side fell short in the final as they were beaten by Atalanta.