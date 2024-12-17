Manchester United have made contact in a bid to sign a 28-year-old who is taller than all but one of the Old Trafford squad, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

Ruben Amorim will be delighted he was able to claim victory in his first Manchester derby, but the Portuguese will know there is a long way to go before he can get this team where he wants it to be. It may take a few transfer windows to shape the squad, so January represents the first opportunity, and Amorim could be pushing the board to try and get one or two pieces of business done.

Related Ratcliffe set to let "imperious" Man Utd ace leave in January for just £6m United are keen to move players on as soon as possible and one man is now available for a January transfer.

In recent days, there have been two strikers linked with a move to Old Trafford, the first being Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. It is claimed INEOS want to bring in the Irish international to replace Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with an exit in January. Ferguson is someone who has been on United’s radar for a while, and given he hasn’t been playing at Brighton, a move could happen in the New Year. However, he is valued at £60 million, and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils would part with that money in January.

As well as Ferguson, Victor Osimhen is also on Man Utd's radar, and it emerged on Monday that the Premier League side have made a fresh approach over the possibility of signing the striker. Napoli are looking to sell Osimhen in January despite him being on loan at Galatasaray, and United have made him a priority signing for next month. But again, the Italian side are looking for around £62 million, and it is unclear if United can afford that at this moment in time.

Alongside attackers, a new goalkeeper is seemingly on the agenda, too. According to UOL, relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United have now made contact to sign goalkeeper John Victor. The 28-year-old plays for Brazilian side Botafogo and has done so since January of this year, when he joined from Santos.

Apart from a six-month loan deal at the Spanish side Real Valladolid, Victor has played football in Brazil for all of his career. The shot-stopper, who is 6ft 5 in and is taller than most Man United players apart from goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, could now be set for a move to Old Trafford, after it was reported last week that United were interested in a deal.

The report states that the Red Devils are among the teams interested in signing Victor, as they eye reinforcements in the goalkeeper department. United have made an approach in a bid to sign the Brazilian, but it is unclear if that contact was with the player, Botafogo, or both.

John Victor's Botafogo stats Apps 51 Goals conceded 41 Clean sheets 22

Galatasaray and Bahia are also interested in signing the player, but the Turkish giants are at a disadvantage, as Victor isn’t keen on making the switch to Turkey. Bahia have asked about the keeper, but the price quoted, which is unclear at this stage, has made a deal difficult for them.

Victor is under contract until the summer of 2027, but there is a possibility that he leaves in January, and United’s chances of signing him may depend on what happens with their current goalkeepers at the club, making this one to watch.