Manchester United are now reportedly making a move to sign a new left-back for Ruben Amorim as the new Old Trafford head coach plots his path to success in Manchester.

Amorim's first games show problems and promise

A draw in his opening Premier League clash with Ipswich Town was followed up by a hard-fought 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, with both games showing how Amorim could improve the players at his disposal and how much work still needed to be done ahead of a tough fixture list.

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures Opponent Competition Everton (Home) Premier League Arsenal (Away) Premier League Nottingham Forest (Home) Premier League Viktoria Plzen (Away) Europa League Manchester City (Away) Premier League

The Red Devils scored early in both games before throwing leads away, and in the case of their clash with Bodo, fell behind in shock fashion. However, they resuced all three points against the Norwegian side to move up to nine points from their opening five games in the Europa League, with a strong chance of securing an automatic last-16 slot should their unbeaten campaign continue.

There were positives to take from the game, too; Rasmus Hojlund rediscovered his goalscoring touch with a quickfire brace, with his relentless pressing also contributing to the opening goal that Alejandro Garnacho scored.

Elsewhere, Tyrell Malacia returned to action for the first time in 18 months, and though he was understandably rusty, United fans will have been pleased to have seen him back in action. Equally, Luke Shaw managed another half-hour from the bench as he rebuilds his fitness, while Noussair Mazraoui looked more assured in his new role in central defence.

But new signings and departures are inevitable at Old Trafford, and now the club have been tipped to be advancing in a move to sign a rising star.

Manchester United "advance" for teenage defender

According to reports in Argentina, as relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester United and Liverpool have made "advances" to Lanus in a bid to sign promising full-back Julio Soler.

It is claimed that "both of the Premier League sides have made moves for the 19-year-old", while Argentinian giants River Plate are also thought to be interested in the youngster.

The defender has just 18 months left on his contract with Lanus, but it is added that the club have "high demands" to part ways with him any time soon. For Manchester United, a left-back is a crucial addition.

Though both Shaw and Malacia are both fit now, history suggests that it will not be long before either player is sidelined for a significant period again, with Shaw managing just 12 Premier League games in Erik ten Hag's final full season in charge.

Soler, who has been called up to the Argentina senior setup (but is yet to be capped), has been described as an "explosive" full-back who is "technically secure" and "one of the best LB prospects in South America" by football analyst Ben Mattinson on X.

Could he be the long-term solution to Manchester United's left-back issues?