As their search for a midfielder continues, Manchester United have reportedly offered one target the chance to more than double his current salary in a hefty summer move.

The Red Devils' search to find an upgrade on Casemiro has been an open secret this summer. The main name mentioned throughout the window has been Manuel Ugarte, but with a deal yet to be sealed with Paris Saint-Germain, alternative options are now beginning to emerge. The likes of Marco Verratti could even become the surprise choice, with his agent reportedly offering United the chance to secure his signature this month.

The former PSG star is currently playing in Qatar, however, and at 31 years old does not represent the type of player that Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants his club to focus on. Instead, those at Old Trafford could look towards younger options and those who have already experienced Premier League football.

There's no doubt that United need to replace Casemiro this summer following a campaign to forget last time out. The 32-year-old has shown all the signs that the peak of his career is now over, leaving the Red Devils on a hunt for a replacement which could end in the Championship.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United have offered Sander Berge the chance to more than double his current salary by tabling a personal terms package worth €6m-a-year (£5m). That turns into £98,000-a-week for the midfielder, who currently earns £40,000-a-week a Burnley.

Growing desperate to solve their midfield problem, United will also need to meet Burnley's reported £30m valuation if they want to secure a deal for Berge in what will be cheaper than their pursuit of Ugarte. Recent reports suggest that PSG are demanding as much as £59m for the former Sporting midfielder this month, so far pricing United out of a move.

"Leader" Berge can replace Casemiro

Although Berge is not a name that stands out as much as Ugarte, he can still do the same job for almost half the price for United. The former Sheffield United has the ability to step in and replace Casemiro to solve Erik Ten Hag's midfield problem once and for all. Meanwhile, at 26 years old, the midfielder should be in the peak of his career.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Sander Berge Casemiro Progressive Passes 164 112 Tackles Won 46 56 Ball Recoveries 202 133 Interceptions 23 18

Berge's ability to progress play and the fact that he recovered possession far more than Casemiro last season expose the struggles of the Brazilian, whose legs are showing all the signs of wilting amid the Premier League's intensity.

Former Burnley boss was full of praise for his midfielder last season, saying in his pre-match press conference before the Clarets' game against Sheffield United: “I think he’s one of the players that has looked a leader for our team, and he’ll be massively important again for us on Saturday and in the games ahead."

Now, Berge seemingly has the chance to make a step up from relegation in a similar leap to the one Kompany enjoyed to become the new Bayern Munich manager this summer.