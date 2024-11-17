Amid Luke Shaw's continued injury issues, Manchester United have reportedly opened preliminary talks to sign an instant upgrade on the left-back for new manager Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have several areas of concern to address, but signing a new left-back should be among their top priorities. There's no denying that Shaw is one of the best in the Premier League when fit, but there lies the problem.

For all the ability in the world, availability can often become the difference between a top player and an unreliable option, and the England international is arguably falling into the latter category.

Yet to make an appearance in the current campaign, forcing Diogo Dalot to play out of his preferred right-back role, Amorim should look to replace Shaw at the first chance he gets in charge of Manchester United.

On that front, those at Old Trafford have already been linked with options such as former academy star Alvaro Carreras, who has since gone on to star at Benfica to earn United's interest once more. But he's not the only candidate on their list.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Manchester United have opened preliminary talks to sign Milos Kerkez alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool. The Bournemouth defender is enjoying another excellent season at the Vitality Stadium and could reap the rewards as a result.

Still just 21 years old, the Hungarian represents an ideal long-term option who should also make an instant impact given how quickly he adjusted to life in the Premier League last season. Going head-to-head against Liverpool for his signature, INEOS could make a much-needed statement of intent by beating the Reds to solve their left-back problem.

"Brilliant" Kerkez would solve Man Utd problem

With Shaw unlikely to avoid further injury setbacks, Kerkez could emerge to instantly solve United's problem, and perhaps even offer Amorim the perfect option to play left wing-back, given his attacking exploits. The Bournemouth defender has earned plenty of fans in the last year or so, including Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak, who described his performance in their victory over Arsenal as "brilliant" earlier this season.

His arrival would also allow Dalot to step into a more familiar right-back or right wing-back role under Amorim, where he would compete for a place alongside Noussair Mazraroui.

Playing a part in victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal so far this season, Kerkez is proving with every week that he belongs among England's best clubs, and he may yet get the move that reflects that in 2025. As Man Utd and Liverpool battle it out, Amorim could quickly land an upgrade on Shaw.