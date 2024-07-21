After a hectic few weeks on the incomings front, Manchester United are reportedly willing to ruthlessly sell one of their transfer flops following internal discussions between Erik ten Hag and the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

Manchester United's transfer window has finally burst into life in recent weeks with the arrivals of Joshua Zirkzee and, most recently, Leny Yoro. The latter is a particularly impressive signing given the depth of interest in his signature. Eventually choosing Old Trafford, Yoro has set course to become a key man at the heart of the Red Devils' backline for years to come.

Welcoming the 18-year-old, sporting director Dan Ashworth told Manchester United's official website: “Leny is one of the most exciting young defenders in world football; he possesses every attribute needed to develop into a top-class centre-back. Having had such an excellent start to his career, we are excited to support him in reaching his immense potential here at Manchester United."

Having now welcomed two young talents in a positive sign of where their transfer policy is heading, Ashworth and others have reportedly turned their attention towards cleaning up past mistakes.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester United see Mason Mount as a potential sellable asset just one year on from his arrival after internal discussions between Ten Hag and the club's footballing department. Mount has endured a nightmare spell in Manchester full of injuries and poor form, which could culminate in a summer exit.

The England international shocked the Premier League by ditching boyhood club Chelsea in favour of Manchester United last summer in a deal worth a reported £55m. One year on, that deal is yet to work out for either party. Earning a reported £250k a week on top of costing that initial transfer fee, Mount's arrival is currently one to forget.

"Great" Mount needs time

Just like Ten Hag was handed in the form of a new contract this summer, Mount arguably needs time to get past his injury struggles and progress at Manchester United. There's good reason why the Red Devils were after his signature last summer, and with time, there's still every chance that he could vindicate their decision to buy him.

Mason Mount Stats P90 (via FBref) Chelsea Man United Goals 0.25 0.18 Assists 0.20 0 Key passes 2.08 1.05 Ball recoveries 6.49 4.52

The numbers show the standards Mount has performed at in the past. For United, the task is simple: they must help the 24-year-old rediscover those standards to hand Ten Hag an unexpected gamechanger in midfield.

The Dutchman certainly rates Mount, too, saying when the former Chelsea man arrived last season (via 90min): "I don't think [Chelsea] wanted to sell him. They wanted to keep him and they even offered him a new contract many times. But he wanted to make the step and we were, and we are, very pleased he is a Man Utd player because he has great abilities."