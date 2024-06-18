Manchester United are now ready to part ways with a member of their first team squad and replace him with two new faces, it has been reported.

Red Devils readying changes

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's influence at Manchester United has been slower than initially anticipated at Old Trafford since the INEOS chief took charge of proceedings at the beginning of the year.

Erik ten Hag, who many expected to leave the club following his eighth placed finish in the Premier League, is now staying and in talks to sign a new contract with the Red Devils, while the only departures so far this summer have been Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane, both of whom are out of contract this month, and Sofyan Amrabat, whose loan from Fiorentina expires at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, reports continue to suggest that almost everyone is up for sale as they target a refresh, though the club are on the verge of agreeing an extension to Jonny Evans one year deal at Old Trafford in a bizzare turn of events.

No bids have yet come in for players, which has slowed down potential changes to the squad, though a centre-back and a left-back are on the club's wishlist alongside a central midfielder and a backup striker to provide cover and competition for Dane Rasmus Hojlund. Now, their transfer window could finally spark into life with one player potentially on his way out.

United give green light to departure and plan replacements

That comes courtesy of Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, who claims that the Red Devils "would be open" to selling Victor Lindelof this summer amid interest from Fenerbahce. The Swede is down to the final 12 months of his £120,000 a week deal at Old Trafford and was a clear second choice option for Ten Hag on the rare occasion when everyone was fit.

He appeared 19 times in the Premier League last season, and was asked to cover at left-back as well as in central defence when fit, but has never really looked likely to nail down a starting berth following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez.

Now, he is wanted by former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who took charge of the Turkish giants at the beginning of the month. No fee is mentioned in the potential deal, but the defender is valued at £13m by transfermarkt and such a fee would not be an unreasonable expectation.

And the club have a succession plan. Should Lindelof leave, Plettenberg reports United would look to sign two defenders instead of one this summer, having seen an opening bid for Jarrad Branthwaite rejected last week.

United's centre-back options if Lindelof leaves Player Contract until Harry Maguire 2025 Jonny Evans ? Lisandro Martinez 2027 Willy Kambwala 2025

They are also keen on Leny Yoro, who is a target for Real Madrid and Liverpool, while Matthijs de Ligt "remains a transfer target" after falling down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena.

It is unlikely that two of those three would arrive at Old Trafford though, with Lindelof's secondary role likely to be filled by a lower-cost option should he ultimately leave for pastures new this summer.