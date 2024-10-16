Manchester United are eyeing up an audacious move to sign one of Europe's best talents in 2025 as they look to continue their overhaul under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, according to one report.

Defensive issues continue at Manchester United

Despite heavy investment, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side continue to struggle defensively. Though they have only conceded eight goals in seven Premier League games thus far, six of those have come in heavy home defeats to both Tottenham and Liverpool, losing 3-0 on each occasion.

It comes after a season in which the club suffered an injury crisis at centre-back, one which saw Ten Hag forced into using 14 different centre-back partnerships which at times included defensive midfielder Casemiro.

They looked to remedy that over the summer, signing Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich in deals worth close to £100m, but the former has been sidelined through injury and the latter is yet to impress, to the extent that for Manchester United's most recent outing and with Ten Hag under pressure to save his job, the Dutchman reverted to veteran defender Jonny Evans in his place.

There have been ever bigger issues at fullback; 2022 signing Tyrell Malacia has been sidelined for much of his time at Old Trafford with an unspecified injury, while Luke Shaw has also failed to stay fit for any significant portion of time, leading to Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and even loanee Sofyan Amrabat being asked to fill in at left back. Now, United are eyeing up a long-term fix to that problem, in the form of an audacious move.

Games played at left back 23/24 Tyrell Malacia 0 Luke Shaw 12 Diogo Dalot 15 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 Victor Lindelof 9 Sofyan Amrabat 5

Manchester United chase free agent

That comes as Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Red Devils are doing initial groundwork to try and pull off an audacious swoop to sign Alphonso Davies in 2025. The Canadian defender, who was the Bundesliga's fastest player last season, is in the final months of his £181,000 a week deal at the Allianz Arena.

He has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid as a free agent, but Manchester United are also positioning themselves to try and bring him to Old Trafford.

It is claimed that United "have already gathered information" on the 23-year-old, as they look to address their long term problems at left-back. Davies would certainly be a massive upgrade at Old Trafford, having been labelled "unbelievable" by teammate Joshua Kimmich, while he missed just four games last season through injury.

Unfortunately though, the report adds that "don’t consider their chances to be very high", something that will likely only be decided by whether or not Manchester United qualify for next season's Champions League, and Real Madrid's ultimate decision on whether or not to try and sign the Canadian,