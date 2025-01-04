Turning their attention towards future stars, INEOS have now reportedly set their sights on signing the next Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United in a deal worth as much as £55m.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are growing more and more desperate for reinforcements and edging closer and closer to the dangers of the relegation zone as the Premier League enters the new year. With three consecutive league defeats and a trip to Anfield awaiting them, those at Old Trafford could find themselves as little as five points clear of the dropzone by the time that Michael Oliver blows for full-time in Merseyside.

To say that it's an important month on the pitch would be quite the understatement, but the same can be said for the work that must be done away from the action. On that front, the transfer rumours have already been coming thick and fast.

United's need for a clinical goalscorer is a fairly open secret these days and, as such, names like Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres have already been mentioned in the January transfer window - both of whom would instantly improve Ruben Amorim's side. Meanwhile, alongside the two forwards, a future star could also steal the headlines.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United and INEOS are now plotting a Fernandes repeat to sign Rodrigo Mora in a deal that could see them trigger the 17-year-old's £55m release clause at Porto.

The young attacking midfielder is enjoying a similar rise to Fernandes in Portugal, who stole the show at Sporting before completing an all too familiar move from the Lisbon-based side to Manchester United.

Thriving ever since and even becoming the Red Devils' latest captain, Fernandes could yet have the chance to welcome a prodigy in the form of Mora in the January transfer window or, indeed, when the summer arrives.

"Special" Mora can follow Fernandes path

Just 17 years old and already attracting the attention of Manchester United, Mora could follow in Fernandes' footsteps by swapping Portugal for Old Trafford in 2025. The young attacking midfielder is already making his mark on senior football too, scoring three goals and assisting a further three to make it six goal involvements in just seven Liga Portugal games so far this season.

It's, therefore, little surprise that Mora has earned high praise from Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who dubbed the Porto star a "special talent" at the end of last year.

If he is anything like Fernandes too, then Manchester United will be in for quite the partnership should INEOS push on and secure the teenager's signature sooner rather than later.

The two advanced midfield roles in Amorim's system are ready-made for such a duo and could finally solve Manchester United's attacking problems to move them beyond the fears of a relegation battle.