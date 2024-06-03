Manchester United are now reportedly willing to splash the cash this summer in order to land one particular target in an attempt to bolster Erik ten Hag's attacking options once and for all.

Man Utd transfer news

Whilst it's easy to focus on United's backline when aiming criticism the way of Old Trafford, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony endured incredibly disappointing seasons, especially the former, who lost his England place as a result. By the end of the campaign, Rashford had managed just seven Premier League goals and two assists to highlight his struggle to become United's main man on a consistent basis.

With that said, it's clear that the Red Devils need an attacking boost through the summer transfer window in the coming months. And even though links have already emerged with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, those at Old Trafford could yet turn to another option.

According to The Mirror, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now prepared to double Matheus Cunha's wages to seal his signature from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who value the forward at £60m. The former Atletico Madrid man has starred since making a permanent move to the Midlands and could now be handed the ultimate reward that would see his wages go from a reported £60k-a-week to £120k-a-week at United.

Still just 25 years old, Cunha scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, just under double the amount that Rashford managed. It won't be easy to tempt Wolves into a sale, but Ratcliffe's chequebook may prove to be the deciding factor in the coming months.

"Complete" Cunha can unleash Rashford

If this season has shown anything, it's that Rashford needs another player capable of creating within Manchester United's attacking options. As clinical as Rasmus Hoijlund has been at times, he is not a creator, whilst Alejandro Garnacho is still too young to carry the full responsibility. And that's where Cunha should come in this summer. The impact that he's made on the Wolves attack is clear, helping the Midlands side go from strugglers to entertainers in the Premier League.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Matheus Cunha Marcus Rashford Goals 12 7 Assists 7 2 Expected Goals 9.5 7.3 Key Passes 28 23

The fact that Cunha managed to remain clinical in front of goal and show his ability to create throughout the campaign makes the praise of former manager Julen Lopetegui no surprise. Lopetegui said via Planet Sport: "The most important thing is that he's a complete player. We've talked about this and I think that we can use him in different situations.

"He's a forward, of course, but it depends on our way to play, he can play in the middle as an attacking forward, as a second forward or maybe in the wing. We are going to change depending on the situation with him, but that's normal for the kinds of players we have."