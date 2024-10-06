Manchester United are now reportedly willing to wait for an "incredible" manager to replace Erik ten Hag, with the individual enjoying great success.

Ten Hag on the brink at Man Utd

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new season, suffering some terrible defeats in the Premier League and only drawing their opening two matches in the Europa League.

For that reason, Ten Hag now finds himself under a huge amount of pressure to keep his job, with the Dutchman in his third season in charge at Old Trafford, but still making familiar errors.

In terms of the United fanbase in recent months, he seems to still have some on his side, with those people feeling stability and further patience is needed, but others have seen enough and want a new manager to come in. A host of individuals have been linked with the job, including Thomas Tuchel and Oscar Hiljemark, with the latter only 32 years of age and currently manager of IF Elfsborg.

It remains to be seen if Ten Hag will be sacked during the upcoming international break, but another name has now been thrown into the mix, as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe potentially look to bring in a replacement.

Man Utd willing to wait for "incredible" Real Madrid manager target

According to a report from Spain, Manchester United see Xabi Alonso as a top target to replace Ten Hag as manager, and are prepared to wait to bring in the Bayer Leverkusen boss next summer, should he not want to leave midway through the season.

The 42-year-old is also believed to be wanted by Real Madrid, who seemingly view him as an ideal candidate to eventually be Carlo Ancelotti's successor and have knocked on his door.

Alonso stands out as such an exciting option for United, considering he is one of the most highly-rated young managers in Europe, winning the Bundesliga title with Leverkusen last season, as well as reaching the Europa League final.

The Spaniard admittedly has big ties with Liverpool, which could put a move to the Red Devils in doubt, but Jurgen Klopp spoke earlier this year about his qualities, endorsing him to be his replacement at Anfield at the time:

“Xabi is doing an incredible job. If there would not be the rumours around, that’s ­completely independent. If you would have asked me eight weeks ago about Xabi Alonso I would have gone: ‘Oh my God.’ The dinosaurs if you want – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola, maybe me – we will not do it for the next 20 years. OK, maybe Mourinho will. The next generation is already there and I would say Xabi is standout in that department."

If Ten Hag does get sacked in the near future, and an agreement is reached with Alonso ahead of next year, it could then be a shrewd move to give Ruud van Nistelrooy the job for the rest of the campaign, with the Dutchman the current assistant manager at Old Trafford.