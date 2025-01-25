With Manchester United looking to welcome players who would suit Ruben Amorim's system, INEOS are now reportedly preparing a move to sign a former Champions League winner at the manager's request.

Man Utd transfer news

Whilst Amorim has shown glimpses of what his 3-4-2-1 system is capable of in victory over Manchester City and an impressive Anfield draw against Liverpool, it's arguably causing more problems than creating solutions so far. The current Manchester United squad, simply put, is just not equipped to play such a system.

It's a squad which lacks wing-backs in a system which utilises that very role and a squad which arguably features just one centre-back capable of thriving in a back three in Lisandro Martinez. Meanwhile, there's also a fairly blunt frontline which desperately needs sharpening. So, to say that there's work to be done would be quite the understatement.

Whether Manchester United have the means to complete such a transformation remains in question too. The last thing that the Red Devils need is to bump into any profit and sustainability issues when they've already flirted with a shock relegation battle once this season, which could yet see the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford depart.

Those sales should put those at Old Trafford in a far healthier position to pursue some much needed fresh faces of their own and that could hand Amorim a solution to his wing-back problem.

According to reports in Spain, INEOS are now preparing a move to sign Achraf Hakimi for Manchester United at Amorim's request this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back played successfully as a wing-back during his time at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A, and could now become one of the first signings of the Amorim era.

Given that his contract expires in just over a year too, there could yet be some welcomed room for negotiation in any deal to sign the experienced full-back this summer.

"Elite" Hakimi would solve Man Utd problem

A rising gem at Borussia Dortmund, Champions League winner back at Real Madrid, Serie A winner at Inter Milan and an established star at PSG, Hakimi could now tick off the final big league on the list by joining Manchester United. And given that he wins almost everywhere he goes, the Red Devils could be in for quite a ride if he does put pen to paper in the summer.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has been among those to praise the 26-year-old Moroccon this season, telling reporters as relayed by Morocco World News: "He's becoming more well-rounded, especially on the defensive side.

"Hakimi is an elite player with vast experience and serves as a reference for his teammates. I think he’s more mature compared to last season, and that reflects his development.”

The Spaniard's praise suggests that Hakimi is at the peak of his powers, making now the best time for Manchester United to move in on their reported target. If Amorim is looking to solve his wing-back problem, then signing a player who's operated among the elite in that very role would certainly be an intelligent move.