With Ruben Amorim looking to eradicate any needless errors in his side, Manchester United are now reportedly prioritising a move to sign a Bundesliga shot-stopper who could replace Andre Onana.

Man Utd transfer news

Back-to-back wins has at least eased the pressure on Amorim in the last week, but there's no denying that he - like many before him - has failed to swim since being thrown in the deep end at Old Trafford.

Left to use square pegs in round holes, it's only as the January transfer window is coming to an end that the former Sporting CP boss looks set to welcome at least one suitable reinforcement in the form of Patrick Dorgu.

The left wing-back should finally solve Amorim's issues down that side and hand him a player who perfectly suits his 3-4-2-1 system at Old Trafford - though Dorgu is unlikely to be the final reinforcement to arrive with that in mind.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are now prioritising a move to sign Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund in a summer move rather than one this winter.

The Red Devils will reportedly face competition from Chelsea, who are looking to replace a mistake-prone goalkeeper of their own in Robert Sanchez. In a race between two of the Premier League's so-called big six, Manchester United will be hoping to lure the Dortmund man to Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old's arrival is certainly needed, with Onana returning to old habits as of late to cancel out what was initially a solid start to the campaign for the former Inter man.

"World-class" Kobel could replace Onana

Although there was brief hope that Onana had bounced back well from a debut season to forget at Old Trafford, recent struggles against Brighton & Hove Albion exposed Manchester United's weakness in between the sticks for all to see once again. Now, it may well be time for the Red Devils to end their hope and replace their shot-stopper.

In his place could yet be the £145k-a-week Kobel. The Dortmund man has been part of a season to forget in the Bundesliga, with the German giants sat as low as 11th - but that has not stood in the way of Manchester United's interest amid impressive passing numbers.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Gregor Kobel Andre Onana Starts 17 23 Saves per 90 2.41 2.48 Save percentage 62.9% 64.9% Pass accuracy 82.1% 74.6%

Whether Dortmund allow their goalkeeper to leave is another question, especially following the praise of Sebastien Kehl. The German club's sporting director said via the Bundesliga's official website: "In Dortmund, Gregor has developed into a goalkeeper of world-class calibre who has attracted the interest of many top clubs in Europe. We're proud that we were able to inspire him to continue at BVB."