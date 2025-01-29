Manchester United have now reached a verbal agreement to land a new face for the second half of the Premier League season in a bid to bolster Ruben Amorim's squad, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Manchester United set for busy final days of January window

With the winter transfer window set to close on February 3rd, there is still plenty to be done at Old Trafford in the coming days. Plenty will depend on their outgoings, with Alejandro Garnacho having been linked with a move away from the club amid interest from both Chelsea and Napoli, and reports even suggesting that he has already agreed personal terms with the Italian side.

Should he depart, the Red Devils may well look to sign a new forward, with Christopher Nkunku having been linked with an Old Trafford switch should Garnacho end up at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, there remains the case of Marcus Rashford, who has been frozen out of the squad and could well leave in the final days either on loan or permanently, though his mammoth wages could prove a stumbling block for plenty of clubs chasing his signature.

There is also interest in fellow high-earner Casemiro, who, like Rashford, has been largely excluded from action under Amorim. Though still a part of the squad unlike the Englishman, Amorim has opted to use Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and even youth talent Toby Collyer ahead of the Brazilian in recent weeks, with Casemiro an unused substitute for eight of Amorim's last 10 Premier League games.

As the Portuguese coach looks to continue shaping his squad as he likes, he is now set to be handed a massive boost as the Red Devils close in on their first signing of his reign.

Manchester United reach verbal agreement for Dorgu, one step left

That comes as transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement" to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu after several days of negotiations. The only hurdle left to clear is checking the documents so they can turn the verbal agreement into a signed and sealed one.

The Danish defender has been high on Manchester United's priority list this month thanks to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, which has seen Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui having to fill in at left wing-back.

Now though, Dorgu's arrival could change that with the 20-year-old versatile enough to play on the left side of defence or further forward if required. Dubbed a "phenomenal talent" by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson on X, the Red Devils have struck a deal believed to be worth €30m plus a further €5m in potential add-ons, in a move that could total just shy of £30m.

Patrick Dorgu in 24/25 (Serie A) Appearances 23 Starts 21 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2

It is added that Dorgu has already agreed a "long-term" contract at Old Trafford, which will likely see him handed a welcome pay bump on his current £10.5k a week (£550k per year) salary with Lecce.

Meanwhile, his exit will be a record sale for the Serie A side, who also fielded interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Napoli, with the move eclipsing the sale of Morten Hjulmand to Amorim's former side Sporting CP 18 months ago. For Amorim, this could be a turning point as he still looks for a winning formula at Old Trafford.