As they look to build a squad capable of returning to the Premier League's top four and more, Manchester United are reportedly ready to go above and beyond to sign an attacking reinforcement for Erik ten Hag this summer.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils are yet to get their summer business underway but that hasn't stopped the headlines from arriving. The likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Ronald Araujo have been linked in two moves which would instantly improve their backline. After such a disappointing last season too, defensive reinforcements are undoubtedly needed, with an offer even reportedly already made and, in turn, rejected by Everton for Branthwaite.

The young centre-back enjoyed an excellent campaign even as Everton battled relegation last season and looks more than ready for a big move. Of course, now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made his mind up on keeping Erik ten Hag, reportedly offering the Dutchman a new contract, United can finally focus on welcoming fresh faces.

With that said, defensive reinforcements aren't the only arrivals reportedly lined up. According to Corriere dello Sport via The Faithful MUFC, Manchester United are ready to go above and beyond in a £46m move to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

Previous reports suggested that the Bologna forward has a £34m release clause, but it now seems as though United are ready to go above that in pursuit of solving their goalscoring problems, including things like agent fees "without any problem". As the likes of Marcus Rashford look to rediscover their best form next season, the arrival of Zirkzee would undoubtedly go a long way.

"Fantastic" Zirkzee can partner Hojlund

As much as Manchester United's attack struggled last season, Rasmus Hojlund showed enough glimpses of his best form to suggest that the future is bright for the Dane at Old Trafford. And now, Zirkzee could form quite the strike partnership with the young United forward in a duo that could lead Ten Hag's attacking force for years to come.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Joshua Zirkzee Rasmus Hojlund Goals 11 10 Assists 4 2 Expected Goals 9 7.6 Key Passes 43 28

What's most impressive about both players is their finishing, given that they outperformed their expected goals last season. So, for United, should they welcome Zirkzee, simply providing the forward with chances alongside Hojlund should be the key to their success.

The Dutchman has already earned quite the praise throughout his career, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described Zirkzee as a "fantastic young striker".

It could now be Manchester United who benefit from those traits, as they reportedly gear up to go above and beyond in pursuit of his signature.