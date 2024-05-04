After missing out last summer, Manchester United are reportedly ready to finally make a concrete offer to sign what could prove to be a key reinforcement for Erik ten Hag's side.

Man Utd transfer news

It looks set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make his mark. Already, the Red Devils have been linked with moves for both Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong in a double raid of Barcelona, and the transfer rumours will undoubtedly only continue to steal the headlines. The aforementioned duo would certainly improve Ten Hag's side, though it remains to be seen whether United will be in the position to seal both arrivals.

De Jong, in particular, would be an impressive arrival, but at 26 years old and with two years still remaining on his current contract at Barcelona, negotiations will be far from simple for those at Old Trafford. That said, midfield remains an area in which United are reportedly looking to improve, with or without De Jong this summer, with Ratcliffe and co turning their attention towards a long-term target as an alternative option.

According to TuttoSport (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are ready to make a concrete offer to sign Adrien Rabiot, who is set to become a free agent upon the expiry of his current Juventus deal at the end of the season. The Frenchman was of course the subject of interest from United last summer, before a deal failed to come to fruition and he remained a Juventus player.

This time around, however, the Premier League giants are seemingly not wasting any time as they look to finally land Rabiot, adding a hefty reported £148,000-a-week salary to their wage bill in the process. After such a wait, if the deal reaches completion, United fans will be desperately hoping to see Rabiot help transform Ten Hag's side.

"Elegant" Rabiot won't solve all of Man Utd's problems

Whilst the fact that Rabiot is a free agent makes the deal far more risk-free, he is not a player who is going to single-handedly change things at Old Trafford. Manchester United need a gamechanger; they need a player of De Jong's calibre, rather than Rabiot and only Rabiot. So, the Frenchman should be the start of their summer spending, rather than the only investment they make in the middle of the park.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Adrien Rabiot Scott McTominay Progressive Carries 60 21 Progressive Passes 106 57 Goals 4 7 Ball Recoveries 136 79

Nonetheless, earning the praise of former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris highlights that the Frenchman has shown signs in the past of stepping up on the big stage. Lloris said via The Daily Mail in 2022: "There's an opportunity for him at this World Cup. It's arrived at the right time and he's ready. Technically he's a very elegant player and he really can help us go far."

Rabiot's arrival would be a solid start, but United must ensure that their summer transfer window features more than just the Frenchman.