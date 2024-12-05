After watching Ruben Amorim lose for the first time as Manchester United manager, INEOS are now reportedly ready to offer a blank cheque in the race to sign a target that the former Sporting boss loves.

Man Utd transfer news

It was the goals show under Amorim until his side faced the trip to title contenders Arsenal in the new manager's first big test. His side had drawn at Ipswich Town, defeated Bodo/Glimt 3-2 and put four past Everton to reach eight goals in three games.

Any goalscoring problem that the Red Devils had during Erik ten Hag's tenure at least looks likely to be solved under Amorim, but the Arsenal game was always going to be a step too far for Manchester United this early into his tenure.

Whilst Amorim's tenure is as young as it is, it's quickly become clear that those at Old Trafford must turn their attention back towards the transfer market in 2025 if their new manager is to finally end the trend of false dawns in Manchester.

With that said, according to Nacional, INEOS are now ready to offer a blank cheque to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting in 2025. Valued at a reported £65m by the Portuguese club, the Manchester United target would be a transformative striker to end the Red Devils' woes going forward once and for all.

A player who's already enjoyed such impressive success under Amorim too, the deal would make perfect sense for all involved. As one of the only strikers capable of matching Erling Haaland's goalscoring numbers, there's no limit to the heights that Gyokeres could drag Manchester United back to.

"Strong" Gyokeres would transform Man Utd

Although Rasmus Hojlund is a player with plenty of potential and Joshua Zirkzee has shown glimpses of what he is capable of in recent weeks, if Manchester United want to make their way back to the top of English football then Gyokeres is the answer. The former Coventry City forward is one of Europe's best - as 24 goals in 21 games so far this season highlights.

The Swede has received the praise to match his form too, including the iconic Marco Van Basten, who told Ziggo Sport as relayed by Footboom: "He is a true footballer. A forward who can also play football. He is strong, scores easily and remains calm in front of goal. He can also dribble past the goalkeeper; he is a very good forward."

Some at Old Trafford will have plenty of caution when it comes to big-money signings after seeing a few too many big names reach flop status, but all signs are pointing towards Gyokeres becoming a star wherever he ends up. It feels a fairly safe bet that Amorim - of all managers - would instantly get the best out of the forward once again.